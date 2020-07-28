SecurityScorecard and Aviation ISAC Enter Agreement to Provide Risk Management Platform to Member Companies

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, and the Aviation ISAC (A-ISAC) announced today they have entered an agreement to provide A-ISAC members a complimentary enterprise platform license for SecurityScorecard IT and third-party risk management services.

The A-ISAC is the global nonprofit membership association enabling aviation companies to securely share cybersecurity information with the goal of reducing operational cyber risk across the industry.

A-ISAC members can use the SecurityScorecard enterprise platform license to monitor their organization as well as a group of third parties they leverage to run their respective businesses. The critical information provided via SecurityScorecard's platform helps companies report to the board, rate their vendors, and make key business decisions faster and more efficiently.

"Aviation is a highly visible target for cyber threat actors, and we continue to see increased cybersecurity activity targeting the sector. Our agreement with SecurityScorecard provides our members a way to have a broader view of their cybersecurity posture while simultaneously identifying security gaps with vendors," said Jeffrey Troy, A-ISAC president. "This is crucial in enabling our members to identify and improve potential weaknesses in their overall cyber defense."

The aviation industry has been heavily impacted in recent months, with budget constraints and a dispersed workforce among the challenges. The A-ISAC agreement with SecurityScorecard will benefit the industry by enabling automation and streamlining cybersecurity processes as companies implement cost-cutting measures.

"SecurityScorecard is proud to provide support to an industry that renders a critical service for society by strengthening and stabilizing the aviation supply chain," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "Most airlines have large vendor ecosystems and possess sensitive and valuable data, making them an attractive attack target. Providing this service to A-ISAC members reinforces our mission of making the world a safer place by supporting the aviation industry."

With over 1.4 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees, and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Aviation ISAC

The Aviation ISAC is a non-profit membership association created to facilitate the timely exchange of vulnerabilities, threat intelligence, and best practices to reduce operational risks and provide the means for trusted sharing and professional exchange.

With members on five continents, the A-ISAC fosters the foundation of trust underpinning aviation-focused cyber threat intelligence and information sharing designed to better protect global aviation businesses, operations, and services. Membership in the A-ISAC is open to trusted private sector global aviation companies. Our vision is a safe, secure, efficient, and resilient global air transportation system.

Media Contact:



Fehmida Bholat

SecurityScorecard

310-880-0750

[email protected]

Lori Pierelli

Aviation ISAC

443-274-7059

[email protected]

SOURCE SecurityScorecard