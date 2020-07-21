SecurityScorecard and Great American Insurance Group Team Up to Share Security Ratings with Cyber Risk Insureds

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, announced today that it is teaming up with Great American Insurance Group's Cyber Risk operations to offer its customers SecurityScorecard ratings with the purchase of a cyber risk policy. The ratings help to provide insight on an organization's cyber threats and tactical ways to potentially reduce risk.

"We are thrilled to work alongside SecurityScorecard, which is well known in the cyber risk industry for its commitment to transparency, driving value and helping to reduce risk," said Ryan FitzSimmons, divisional vice president, Great American Cyber Risk. "This collaboration will provide our insureds with access to a complete view of their cybersecurity ecosystem, help to navigate where their vulnerabilities are and offer a recommended path to remediation."

With the promotion, Great American Cyber Risk customers will have access to their SecurityScorecard Rating to monitor their own organization, as well as special pricing to expand visibility to third parties they leverage to run their respective businesses. This critical information enables users to identify and improve potential weaknesses in their cyber defenses.

With over 1.4 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

"SecurityScorecard is committed to making the world a safer place by ensuring that companies have access to their security rating," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "This collaboration enables Great American's Cyber Risk clients to 'see what a hacker sees' and learn where they could be at risk of a cyber incident or breach. For many companies, it's the first time they've had a complete view of their true cyber risk."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an "A" (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of "A+" (Superior) affirmed September 11, 2019). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. Cyber coverage is underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, Great American Alliance Insurance Company and Great American Spirit Insurance Company, authorized insurers in all 50 states and D.C.

