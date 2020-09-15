SecurityScorecard and IHS Markit Partner to Deliver Integration Solutions For a 360 Degree View of Risk

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, announced today that it has partnered with IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. The partnership will ensure that a combination of each company's offerings can be delivered via integrated solutions, aimed at providing customers with a 360-degree view of cyber risk.

SecurityScorecard will integrate its cybersecurity ratings and other relevant cyber insights, into IHS Markit's KY3P® (Know Your Third Party) platform. This will enable customers to make informed risk decisions faster. KY3P is an integrated suite of solutions to manage end-to-end third-party risk, which includes onboarding and oversight, due diligence, inherent risk calculation, oversight and off boarding of third-party products, services and outsourcing arrangements.

"This partnership will bring significant benefits to customers of both SecurityScorecard and IHS Markit, especially those in highly regulated industries such as financial services," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "We look forward to working with IHS Markit to ensure all organizations have a holistic view of the cybersecurity posture of their vendors and themselves through SecurityScorecard's best-in-class ratings."

In addition to the KY3P integration, SecurityScorecard customers will be able to gain further insights into internal risks associated with their third parties by purchasing IHS Markit's assessment products through the SecurityScorecard platform. The two organizations have also entered into a commercial arrangement that gives IHS Markit the ability to resell SecurityScorecard's suite of products and services to the IHS Markit customer base.

With over 1.5 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

"IHS Markit continues to invest in strategic partnerships with global leaders in their respective industries, and we are excited to continue that with SecurityScorecard," said Richard Blore, CEO and managing director of KY3P at IHS Markit. "SecurityScorecard's cybersecurity ratings expand the risk coverage provided by our industry leading end-to-end third-party risk management suite of solutions. We are thrilled to partner with them to add even more value to KY3P for our customers."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise cyber risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

