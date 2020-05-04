SecurityScorecard Announces Partnership with GM Sectec to Bring Cybersecurity Ratings to Latin America and the Caribbean

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, announced today that it has partnered with GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity focused on managing digital risk, to deliver products and services to GM Sectec customers in the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

The partnership will be broken out into two phases: The first will see the inclusion of SecurityScorecard in GM Sectec's "Cyber Essentials" toolkit, which is a portfolio of industry-leading products and services that GM Sectec distributes to its 52,000 customers spanning the Latin American and Caribbean regions. The reach of the "Cyber Essentials" toolkit was recently expanded when Visa announced GM Sectec as its preferred provider of cyber security essentials in the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

In the second phase, SecurityScorecard and GM Sectec will partner to deliver innovative PCI (Payment Card industry) and MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) offerings to drive value to customers and help maintain compliance. The partnership will support GM Sectec in their delivery of managed self-monitoring and vendor risk management (VRM) across the region.

"For many companies in Latin America and the Caribbean, this is the first time they can view and improve their own cyber posture and that of their vendors. We are proud to enable this increased visibility, all while strengthening the supply chain of GM Sectec's customer base," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "We plan to continue our investment in the region and build on the strong momentum by co-developing innovative PCI offerings to deliver outstanding value."

With over 1.3 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating. This enables organizations worldwide to make more informed, less risky business decisions faster.

"In a fast-moving global economy, businesses in the Latin American and Caribbean regions have a critical need for cybersecurity tools that help protect their data. We are excited to provide that by adding SecurityScorecard to our toolkit of cybersecurity essentials," said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Sectec "We strive to work with the leading tools and services in the world to help organizations understand their true cyber risk and we believe this partnership is an essential step in that direction."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Alex Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About GM Sectec

GM Sectec offers innovative solutions and services in cybersecurity, governance, and compliance focused on managing digital risk. Its solutions are designed to detect advanced attacks and respond to them effectively, reducing business risk, fraud, and cybercrime. Founded in 1970 as General Computer Corporation and later as GM Group in the 1990s, GM Sectec has an extensive track record and experience in the management of policies and integrated processes of technologies and standards for data protection in payment system risk. Its commitment to the principles of simplicity, innovation and customer success has made them the leading and fastest growing provider of security and technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. To learn more about GM Sectec, visit our website: www.gmsectec.com

CONTACT: Fehmida Bholat, SecurityScorecard, 310-880-0750, [email protected]

SOURCE SecurityScorecard

