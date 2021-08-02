SecurityScorecard Appoints Former S&P CEO Dr. Deven Sharma to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced that former President of Standard & Poor's, Dr. Deven Sharma, has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Dr. Sharma joins the board of directors, having previously served as part of the company's corporate Advisory Board since May, 2020.

"I am excited to welcome Deven Sharma to our impressive roster of Board members and advisors," said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of Security Scorecard. "Deven brings invaluable expertise and insight as a risk and information industry thought leader. His leadership in the ratings and benchmarking industry, passion for the customer and experience in scaling businesses globally will be invaluable as we realize the next phase of growth at SecurityScorecard."

"The potential for SecurityScorecard to bring transparency and raise the confidence in digital interactions among organizations globally is enormous," said Deven Sharma. "I look forward to bringing my experiences to the SecurityScorecard team as they build the business from cyber vulnerability insights to a trusted cyber risk intelligence company in a world where every transaction, product, business and organization is fast becoming digital. The systemic and continued evolution of cyber threats and controls for risk mitigation will remain dynamic and require a leader like SecurityScorecard to let organizations transact with transparency, trust and confidence."

Dr. Sharma served as President and Chairman of US and Europe Ratings Board at S&P, the premier credit risk ratings, index benchmark, and financial research and information firm from 2007 to 2011. He led S&P to pivot to a strategy focused on investors, market transparency, global consistency on analytical quality while navigating the crisis and adapting to new regulations. S&P's strategic transformation led to a global operating model and culture, strengthened risk governance, and regaining of the brand reputation. At S&P, he engaged regularly with regulators, central banks, treasuries and legislatures around the world. Prior to his leadership role at S&P, Dr. Sharma served as head of S&P Information and Index Businesses, and Head of Global Strategy and M&A at The McGraw-Hill Companies. He also served as Partner at Booz Allen Hamilton for 14 years. Deven also served as Chair of Crisil, Indian Ratings and Financial Information Company, member of board of 1- 800-Flowers, and several non-profit boards.

Dr. Sharma, currently serves as Chair of Roc360 Advisory Board, a Fintech in Real Estate Backed Lending and Insurance marketplace. He also serves as an independent director on the board of Sphera Solutions, an Environmental Health and Risk Technology Company. He invests in information intensive and disruptive analytics technology companies, with active investments in Risk, Governance, Financial Information, Network Monitoring, E-Commerce, SaaS Customer Success Software, IOT Software, Digital Healthcare, Blockchain Risk, and Education Tech companies.

He is a research fellow of the Connection Science @MIT Media Lab, that conducts pioneering technology research in social physics, data trust and security, and human engagement with AI & Blockchain. Dr. Sharma holds a PhD in Operations Management from The Ohio State University, MS in Industrial Engineering from University of Wisconsin, and BS from Birla Institute of Technology, India.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 10 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 18,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SecurityScorecard