SecurityScorecard Enhances Security Ratings Offering with Industry Disrupting Differentiator to Measure Systemic Risk

Breach Insights measures an enterprise's systemic risk by quantifying the likelihood of a breach (i.e. risk level) within customers' vendor and partner portfolios by assessing both correlated and uncorrelated risk. Correlated risk identifies common attributes between companies in a portfolio and their relevance to breach risk. It then creates an overall risk factor by combining this correlated risk and the risk associated with individual company's security ratings. Breach Insights displays a ranked order of vulnerabilities which contribute to total risk that provides a prescriptive capability for clients. They now know which vulnerabilities to remediate first in order to have the most impact to reduce portfolio risk.

"Risk is intrinsic to doing business and has to be managed. The connectedness and symbiosis businesses and their third-parties make business better but also increase each other's risk. The new "Breach Insights" module released by SecurityScorecard creates a key differentiable capability allowing businesses to better address risk across all third-parties thus better protecting not only themselves but also their entire connected third-party ecosystem," said David Monahan, Research Director, Enterprise Management Associates.

With the addition of Breach Insights, customers can now identify commonalities across their portfolio of vendors and partners to prioritize risk mitigation, thereby increasing their own overall security posture and scorecard rating. By making the SecurityScorecard data actionable, SecurityScorecard is enabling predictive and prescriptive risk management, changing the dialogue and process of understanding exposure and risk.

"SecurityScorecard's ratings platform was created to give enterprises of all shapes and sizes a clear and concise way to communicate about security risk and exposure," said Sam Kassoumeh, Co-Founder and COO of SecurityScorecard. "With the release of Breach Insights, we are now enabling our customers to take action on this perceived exposure both internally and across their vendor portfolio to decrease the overall likelihood of a data breach or catastrophic security incident occurring. We are seeing great tailwinds in the market, with many of competitor's customers flocking our way - the Breach Insights feature will be a significant competitive differentiator for us, which nobody else in Security Rating Services market has, and will help us cement that advantage. "

