SecurityScorecard Introduces Custom Scorecard; Enabling Enterprises to Have Greater Visibility into Cybersecurity Risk Across Distinct Business Units, Organizational Departments and Geolocations

Today's enterprises are highly matrixed and dispersed across the world with each—business unit or product line, introducing its own set of risks. Custom Scorecard allows enterprise leaders to better isolate and focus on cybersecurity risk issues by business units and/or subsidiaries. Through this deepened level of insight, SecurityScorecard provides more accurate reputational risk management capabilities that drive toward accountability, diagnosis, and remediation for self-assessments and real-time monitoring.

"Enhancing our existing security ratings platform with Custom Scorecard is a testament that we have listened to the market. We've built innovatively, as we let customers instantly build their own Custom Scorecard and get a detailed rating on-demand. With Custom Scorecard, we're excited to provide customers the ability to delve into the specific problem areas and mitigate any potential segmented risk," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder at SecurityScorecard. "On the heels of our recent funding news, we are continuing to double down on providing the blueprint for making the world a safer place."

CIOs and CISOs, across all industry sectors, need to comply with cybersecurity regulations and standard frameworks that capture specific information required for compliance audits. As organizations scramble to meet the growing demand for continuously-available audit evidence, Custom Scorecard gives customers the ability to manage those efforts instantly in a smarter way. Having the ability to segment scorecards will further benefit audit remediation efforts as users can hold the right person accountable, diagnose, plan, and close cybersecurity gaps. Ultimately, SecurityScorecard enhances trust and transparency in the vendor ecosystem by providing more representative and actionable risk profiles.

Additional new capabilities:

Report Share & Web View: Improves collaboration between risk managers and key business stakeholders creating the ability for vendors to understand overall security security posture.

Vendor Invitations: Customers can now invite vendors to view reports directly within SecurityScorecard for easy access and track if the report vendors have accessed the reports or shared with others.

Multi-Language Support: Users can now easily change the report language to German and French within the platform and download translated reports as PDFs.

About SecurityScorecard

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SecurityScorecard's vision is to create a new language for measuring and communicating security risk. The company was founded in late 2013 by Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, two former cybersecurity practitioners who had served, respectively, as Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Security and Compliance. With cloud solutions becoming an increasingly integral part of the security technology stack Yampolskiy and Kassoumeh recognized the need to address third- and fourth-party risk as well as better understand the security capabilities of their business partners. Since its founding, the company has grown dramatically and now counts hundreds of leading brands as customers. SecurityScorecard is backed by leading venture capital investors including Riverwood Capital, Sequoia Capital, GV, NGP Capital, Evolution Equity Partners, Boldstart Ventures, and AXA Venture Partners, among others. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com.

