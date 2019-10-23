SecurityScorecard Invests in Attracting New Talent; Hosts Open House in Raleigh, NC

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard the leader in security ratings, today announced that the company will be hosting an open house career fair in Raleigh, NC, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 6 p.m. ET.

SecurityScorecard recently opened an office in Raleigh, NC, and in connection with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCAM), is searching for motivated individuals who are passionate about the importance of cybersecurity. The company is hoping to grow its sales and engineering teams in the Raleigh, NC office.

In addition, SecurityScorecard has open roles in Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Engineering, Product, and Customer Success, with the opportunity for remote work. You can find SecurityScorecard's full list of open positions here .

At the event, various SecurityScorecard executives will discuss the company's cutting edge technology that "helps the world become a safer place" and will share what they have done to build a strong, dynamic employee culture.

Location:

SecurityScorecard

1 Glenwood Ave 5th floor

Raleigh, NC 27603

For more information about the event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/securityscorecard-open-house-in-raleigh-nc-tickets-75058777825

RSVP now by emailing: openhouse@securityscorecard.io

About SecurityScorecard

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SecurityScorecard's vision is to create a new language for measuring and communicating security risk. The company was founded in late 2013 by Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, two former cybersecurity practitioners who had served, respectively, as Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Security and Compliance. With cloud solutions becoming an increasingly integral part of the security technology stack Yampolskiy and Kassoumeh recognized the need to address third- and fourth-party risk as well as better understand the security capabilities of their business partners. Since its founding, the company has grown dramatically and now counts hundreds of leading brands as customers. SecurityScorecard is backed by leading venture capital investors including Riverwood Ventures, Sequoia Capital, GV, NGP Capital, Evolution Equity Partners, Boldstart Ventures, and AXA Venture Partners, among others. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com.

SOURCE SecurityScorecard

