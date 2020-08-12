SecurityScorecard joins Tomorrow Street to Give Companies Unprecedented View into Cyber Posture

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, announced today that it will join Tomorrow Street and establish its European headquarters in Luxembourg.

Tomorrow Street is an innovation center that accelerates leading edge technology through scaling late-stage startups. As a joint venture of Vodafone and the government of Luxembourg's technology incubator, Technoport, Tomorrow Street hosts and supports the next generation of strategic suppliers to Vodafone and its partners.

"SecurityScorecard has an impressive platform to monitor and rate cybersecurity risk profiles," said Kenneth Graham, CEO of Tomorrow Street. "The leadership and innovation focus from SecurityScorecard makes them an ideal partner for Tomorrow Street and we are extremely excited about the opportunity this technology has to empower companies to take corrective measures to protect themselves and their customers worldwide."

SecurityScorecard will work with Tomorrow Street to accelerate their growth outside of North America, offering their best-in-class security ratings capability to new business customers.

"This is transformational because of Tomorrow Street's global reach. We appreciate the confidence they are showing in SecurityScorecard by enlisting us to build upon our mission of making the world a safer place," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "By deploying this unique mitigation service to Vodafone customers, we are empowering systematic cyber risk reduction in one of the largest customer-vendor ecosystems on earth."

With over 1.4 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. This enables organizations worldwide to make more informed, less risky business decisions faster. SecurityScorecard was also recently selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers" in 2020 for its contributions to the field of cybersecurity.

"We are proud to partner with Tomorrow Street and we look forward to offering an unbeatable value by combining SecurityScorecard's best-in-class platform with the reach of Vodafone's international sales force," said Bill Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer at SecurityScorecard. "This unique partnership will accelerate the adoption of security ratings at a scale that's never been seen before."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Alex Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise cyber risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting; making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Tomorrow Street

Tomorrow Street focuses on scaling late-stage startups through the power of Vodafone's global network. The award-winning innovation centre is a joint venture between Vodafone and Technoport (Luxembourg's technology incubator) and is recognised as a pioneering model enabling Vodafone to deliver innovation quickly and effectively for its customers and partners, whilst contributing to the expanding tech sector and startup ecosystem in Luxembourg. For more information, visit www.tomorrowstreet.co or connect with us on LinkedIn.

