SecurityScorecard Launches Integrate360º Marketplace to Enhance Value for Customers by Finding, Managing and Mitigating Cybersecurity Risks

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, is unveiling its Integrate360° Marketplace , the industry's first ecosystem for cyber risk ratings. The SecurityScorecard Marketplace is a one-stop-shop where customers can unlock, discover and deploy additional trusted partner solutions and pre-built integrations on top of the SecurityScorecard network to find, manage and accelerate risk mitigation. Partners can also build their integrations for security ratings via SecurityScorecard's simple API and integrations support team.

SecurityScorecard's Marketplace features five critical focus areas:

Security intelligence: Shared intelligence pre-integrated into Scorecards for added visibility from partners including CSC , CybelAngel , DarkOwl , HackerOne , HackNotice , SourceDefense , Red Sift , and many others.

Shared intelligence pre-integrated into Scorecards for added visibility from partners including , , , , , , , and many others. Workflow management: SecurityScorecard data integrated into workflow tools like Jira , Microsoft Teams, Slack , Zapier, and Zendesk to automate coordinated and just-in-time response .

SecurityScorecard data integrated into workflow tools like , Microsoft Teams, , Zapier, and Zendesk to automate coordinated and just-in-time response Third-party and supply chain risk management: Streamline oversight and control over vendor ecosystems through leading GRC and VRM tools, such as Exiger , IHS Markit , LogicGate , Mimecast , OneTrust Vendorpedia , Onspring , Osano , and more.

Streamline oversight and control over vendor ecosystems through leading GRC and VRM tools, such as , , , , , , , and more. Professional remediation services: Augment team capacity and improve processes and workflows with trusted providers, including CFGI .

Augment team capacity and improve processes and workflows with trusted providers, including . Business intelligence: Gain insight into corporate structure and other non-cyber risks that exist for partners, suppliers, and customers from data partners such as Craft , providing a holistic view of risk.

Security, IT and governance teams face increased pressure to protect their organizations as breaches grow in size and sophistication. On average, organizations deploy 47 different cybersecurity solutions and technologies. However, most organizations are not fully leveraging their existing security stack. With the increased rate of cybersecurity attacks, businesses need actionable data at their fingertips to mitigate risk and achieve compliance efficiently.

"There are countless ways our customers use security ratings to drive activity and inform action across other security tools," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "SecurityScorecard Marketplace enables enriching Scorecards with additional information provided by third party partners to enhance visibility into risk and maximize investments into their security stack."

Developer tools for self-serve partner app creation

The launch of the Marketplace also includes a suite of new tools for partners, designed to make it easier to build new apps and integrate additional security data on top of SecurityScorecard. By tapping into SecurityScorecard's infrastructure and distribution network, partners can build apps and integrations that leverage SecurityScorecard data at scale with minimal effort. Over 30 partners already leverage SecurityScorecard's APIs to offer pre-built integrations into their solutions.

"We are excited to partner with SecurityScorecard, bringing the value of KY3P Assessments to the SecurityScorecard Marketplace customers," said Alex Golbin, Global Head of Assessment Services, KY3P at IHS Markit. "The powerful combination of SecurityScorecard and KY3P bridges the gap between point in time control assessments and continuous monitoring to provide robust and dynamic third-party risk management."

"Threat actors are targeting organizations with sophisticated, blended attacks that, if not stopped, can lead to devastating results such as downtime and data loss," said Jules Martin, vice president, ecosystem & alliances at Mimecast. "Enterprise organizations must do everything they can to increase visibility into their risk posture. By partnering with SecurityScorecard, joint customers will gain more information to better inform security decisions, which through actionable insights, will help increase both the efficacy and efficiency in protecting against the ever-changing threat landscape."

More partner quotes can be found here .

By creating apps and integrations and adding themselves to SecurityScorecard's Marketplace, Partners are discoverable by the thousands of customers that make up the SecurityScorecard ecosystem. More information about the SecurityScorecard Integrate360° Marketplace is available here .

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with over five million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 16,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

