SecurityScorecard Named a Customers' Choice in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced it was recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Vendor Risk Management Tools . Gartner Peer Insights is a complimentary peer review and ratings platform for enterprise software and service decision-makers. It is based on feedback from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service.

According to Gartner, "To qualify for the Customer's Choice distinction, vendors must have a product that is listed in the market on Gartner Peer Insights; have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 50 or more eligible published customer reviews during the one-year submission period. In addition, customer reviews must be representative of a broad mix of enterprise clients from different industries, company sizes, and deployment regions."

"We believe SecurityScorecard's distinction as a Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools is a testament to our commitment to making organizations worldwide more resilient," said Sam Kassoumeh, chief operating officer and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "Breaches caused by third-parties continue to surge and organizations are rapidly moving their IT systems to the cloud. Due to this, the need for vendor risk management tools is increasingly critical. We are humbled by this Gartner recognition and are dedicated to continuing to provide a best-in-class value for our customers."

Here is a selection of what our customers have to say (Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability):

"We admire the responsiveness of the platform, whenever you remediate an issue your rating can nearly instantly reflect that...Also, the solution helps us to identify vulnerabilities that are hard to find using other security tools and vulnerability scanners."

- Lead of Information Security Team, Services

- "It was so amazing to experience. The SecurityScorecard platform... brings unique and powerful data and also analytics to customers so that they can become cyber-resilient in less time and with more confidence. "

-Test Engineer, Finance

"Easy to use, easy to understand Continuous Monitoring platform that adds immediate value to your Third-Party Risk Management Program."

- Cybersecurity Manager, Healthcare

SecurityScorecard classifies Vendor Risk Management as the process of analyzing and controlling potential risks presented to companies by IT service providers and other IT vendors (third parties). IT VRM solutions help organizations identify, evaluate, monitor, and manage these risks to avoid potential business distributions or negative business performance.

The SecurityScorecard Platform is for businesses of all sizes and industries, especially those that are highly regulated or susceptible to specific vulnerabilities (e.g., banking, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce). SecurityScorecard delivers ratings data on more than 1.5 million companies that directly integrate into questionnaires, providing a 360-degree view of cybersecurity risk.

SecurityScorecard's easy-to-understand 'A through F' Security Ratings, Atlas questionnaires, and Security Data are all integral components of the Security Ratings Platform. Atlas, the automated leading cybersecurity questionnaire exchange and validation solution, provides an inside-out view with Security Ratings automatically mapped to individual questions, providing objective validation of vendor-provided responses. SecurityScorecard's Security Data enables users to leverage a comprehensive and relevant security intelligence database accessible through APIs and over 20 pre-built integrations to enhance the value of existing security tools. Additionally, SecurityScorecard offers a suite of professional services to augment team capacity and provide cybersecurity expertise.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over 1.5 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise cyber risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, and cyber insurance underwriting—making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating . For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

