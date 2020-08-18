SecurityScorecard Partners with the Retail & Hospitality ISAC to Provide Complimentary Access of Risk Management Platform to Member Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings today announced a partnership with the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) to provide complimentary access to the SecurityScorecard platform for all RH-ISAC Core Members. As an added benefit of the partnership, all RH-ISAC Core Members will be entitled to receive preferred pricing on Vendor Risk Management license upgrade bundles.

The partnership aligns with RH-ISAC's mission statement, which focuses on providing members in the retail and hospitality industries with access to tools, insights, trends, and best practices that can be leveraged to bolster and manage their respective security postures. In addition to the offer for Core Members, RH-ISAC will be given a SecurityScorecard license that it can use to monitor and understand the cybersecurity posture of its members, as well as the suppliers and vendors it leverages to run the business.

"The RH-ISAC is excited by the prospect of our Core Members leveraging SecurityScorecard; we believe it will be a transformative addition to their respective supply chain efforts and vendor risk management programs," said Suzie Squier, president at RH-ISAC. "The retail and hospitality industries have been enormously impacted during the past few months, and we appreciate SecurityScorecard's commitment and support when it comes to ensuring the safety and security of our industries. With the unprecedented shift to ecommerce and contactless payment, having holistic, and continuous, visibility into first- and third-party cyber risk has become mission critical for our members."

RH-ISAC members can use their SecurityScorecard enterprise platform license to monitor their own organization as well as up to five third parties they leverage to run their respective businesses. This critical information will support members in identifying, understanding and managing the cyber weaknesses and vulnerabilities that exist in their first- and third-party environments.

The retail and hospitality industries have been heavily impacted in recent months, with budget challenges and a dispersed workforce contributing to upheaval. Supply chain management has been under the microscope and has elevated importance as many members are forced to reinvent how they do business. New vendor onboarding has become the norm, and with that, businesses must ensure that they maintain security standards while managing the increased volume.

The agreement with SecurityScorecard will benefit the industries by enabling much needed automation and cybersecurity-related process streamlining amidst widespread cost-cutting measures. Moreover, RH-ISAC members have a number of dependencies and ongoing business relationships with one another. As such, when one member improves their own first- and third-party security, the collective supply chain that RH-ISAC forms benefits as a whole.

"Despite monumental change in their businesses, retail and hospitality plays an important role in satisfying the needs of the modern-day consumer," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "We are proud to support them in their efforts to safely and securely satisfy consumer needs as they pivot to new channels and distribution models."

With over 1.5 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees, and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Retail & Hospitality ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cyber security information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail and hospitality industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves all retail and hospitality companies, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.

SOURCE SecurityScorecard