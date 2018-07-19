SecurityScorecard Raises the Bar for the Security Ratings Industry, Launches Score Planner™ and Scorecard Event Log™; Offers Free Access For Any Company to Manage Their Scorecard

Score Planner enables companies to run interactive "what if" sessions to determine the most effective remediation paths, i.e. how much their scores will improve if certain issues are remediated.

enables companies to run interactive "what if" sessions to determine the most effective remediation paths, i.e. how much their scores will improve if certain issues are remediated. Scorecard Event Log enables transparency around score changes by showing a clear record of what has impacted the score in the past. Because it tracks issue-level detail, Scorecard Event Log enhances the platform's compliance mapping and audit capabilities.

"Legacy security ratings vendors don't have the automation capabilities that are critical for security professionals to adequately gauge the cyber health of their ecosystem," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder & CEO of SecurityScorecard. "With Score Planner and Scorecard Event Log companies can now easily control their score improvements and provide transparent, prescriptive, and actionable advice to their vendor and partner communities. The competition is nowhere close to this."

With this release, SecurityScorecard also bolstered its intelligence and automation capabilities, making it possible for enterprise security and risk management professionals to instantly understand the security posture of any organization in a matter of minutes.

"We are seeing more and more customers abandon their legacy security ratings provider due to lack of responsiveness both in the remediation and resolution process, heavy-handed sales tactics, and a lack of innovation," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder & CEO of SecurityScorecard. "We have built a friction-free process to help our customers and their business partners improve their cybersecurity posture. That includes providing free access to any company for their own scorecard, access to a live human to work through any remediation and resolution issues, and releasing new, innovative, and impactful capabilities that generate a significant return on security investment."

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SecurityScorecard's vision is to create a new language for measuring and communicating security risk. The company was founded in late 2013 by Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, two former cybersecurity practitioners who had served, respectively, as Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Security and Compliance. With cloud solutions becoming an increasingly integral part of the security technology stack, Yampolskiy and Kassoumeh recognized the need to address third- and fourth-party risk as well as better understand the security capabilities of their business partners. Since its founding, the company has grown dramatically and now counts hundreds of leading brands as customers. SecurityScorecard is backed by leading venture capital investors including Sequoia Capital, GV, and NGP Capital among others. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com.

