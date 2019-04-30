SecurityScorecard Releases Industry's First Trust Portal; Providing Market with Transparency and Confidence in High Fidelity Security Ratings

"SecurityScorecard believes that transparency is the keystone that supports fair, accurate, and trusted security ratings. Providing transparency over our data collection, scoring methodologies, resolution processes, and platform performance helps customers trust us and verifies our commitment to the principles of fairness and accuracy while protecting customer confidentiality," said Sam Kassoumeh, Co-Founder & COO, SecurityScorecard. "The ability to provide insight into the backend process of creating a security rating, while maintaining confidentiality, is a key differentiator for us in the market, as customers look for transparency to build confidence in cybersecurity providers."

Trust

Data Collection: Continuously updates the number of companies monitored to give instant insight into the strength of the sample size.

Transparency: Insight into weekly number of security issues gathered across 80 issue types, as well as a month's worth of historical security issues discovered. In addition, Trust details the way in which the scoring algorithm accounts for company size, understanding that smaller companies have a smaller attack surface.

Dispute, Correlation, & Appeal: Updates in near real-time to show the number of security risks disputed, the number of compensating control corrections, and the number of security risks remediated.

Independence: Explains how all rated companies, including non-customers, can view and challenge their rating.

Accuracy & Validation: Provides easy-to-read, color-coded graphs quantifying security improvements for customers with engaged vendors.

Model Governance: Details the current methodologies and the way in which SecurityScorecard notifies customers of changes, including emails, platform pop-ups, and whitepapers detailing the changes.

Confidentiality: provides public information about how SecurityScorecard maintains data confidentiality and data security to ensure integrity.

Organizations increasingly rely on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) vendors. Unfortunately, with the process of streamlining business operations comes an increase in cybersecurity risks. SecurityScorecard's security ratings enable organizations to scale and maintain data security with continuous monitoring over external threats to corporate environments and across the entire vendor ecosystem.

About SecurityScorecard

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SecurityScorecard's vision is to create a new language for measuring and communicating security risk. The company was founded in late 2013 by Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, two former cybersecurity practitioners who had served, respectively, as Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Security and Compliance. With cloud solutions becoming an increasingly integral part of the security technology stack Yampolskiy and Kassoumeh recognized the need to address third- and fourth-party risk as well as better understand the security capabilities of their business partners. Since its founding, the company has grown dramatically and now counts hundreds of leading brands as customers. SecurityScorecard is backed by leading venture capital investors including Sequoia Capital, GV, NGP Capital, Evolution Equity Partners, Boldstart Ventures, AXA Venture Partners among others. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com.

