SecurityScorecard Security Ratings Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced it has integrated with Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) to offer its Security Ratings data in the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform. Coupa certified SecurityScorecard's Security Ratings for use within its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.

The integration makes SecurityScorecard's data available in the Coupa BSM Platform, enabling users to easily understand and measure the cybersecurity posture of any organization. With the integration, procurement professionals can:

Assess Vendor Cybersecurity Posture: View the overall grade, the 10 factor grades of data that comprise a vendor's SecurityScorecard Security Rating, along with findings associated with each factor

Evaluate a Vendor's Historical Performance: With access to 6 months of a vendors' score history, Coupa users can understand a company's historical performance

Prioritize Vendors for Review: Use SecurityScorecard Security Ratings to determine which vendors to prioritize for deeper reviews based on their cybersecurity risk posture

Establish Required Minimum Scores: Determine baseline SecurityScorecard grades for vendors and then leverage continuous monitoring to ensure vendors stay on track

Engage Vendors: Invite vendors to join SecurityScorecard for free so that they can improve scores by acting on issue-level remediation guidance

"As more organizations work with an increased number of third parties and expand their own digital footprint, the need for measuring the cybersecurity risk at scale is imperative now," said Roger Goulart, senior vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. "We're proud to integrate with SecurityScorecard to give our customers even greater cybersecurity risk insights and enable our customers to instantly rate, benchmark, and monitor the cybersecurity posture of their vendors."

As a certified CoupaLink solution, the SecurityScorecard integration for Coupa meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Certified Technology program. The CoupaLink program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by optimizing their business spend and reducing business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"Connecting SecurityScorecard Security Ratings into the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform provides our joint customers with a streamlined way to increase their visibility into vendor risk and decrease their overall risk exposure," said Randy Streu, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at SecurityScorecard. "We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform the way they assess vendor cyber health as a critical part of managing their business spend."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

