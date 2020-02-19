SecurityScorecard Streamlines Risk Management Process With Latest Release of Atlas

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in security ratings, today announced significant updates to Atlas, the industry's leading questionnaire and evidence exchange platform. The unique combination of Atlas and SecurityScorecard's best-in-class Ratings provides organizations with a transformational ability to simultaneously get deeper risk insights faster and to streamline the manual and tedious security questionnaire due diligence process.

Atlas enables enterprises to cut through the "questionnaire noise" by empowering users to send, complete, and auto-validate questionnaires at scale. Using Atlas alongside SecurityScorecard's Security Ratings platform gives organizations the most comprehensive perspective on their vendors' cybersecurity risk by combining an objective outside-in rating with vendor-provided evidence.

"Atlas plus SecurityScorecard is about pulling risk management programs into the modern day. Organizations performing and receiving risk assessment know that the archaic pen-and-paper risk management exercise doesn't scale with the continued rise of critical cloud-based business partners," said Sam Kassoumeh, co-founder and COO of SecurityScorecard. "Organizations share with us that they are completing questionnaires and evidence collection days faster and risk practitioners are able to accelerate time to decision with greater confidence."

"Atlas has proven to be very useful in helping our organization move away from sending Word documents, relying on email, and a lot of back and forth that you get with the old questionnaire processes," said Kenneth Ord, Head of Security IT at Modulr Finance.

Machine Learning: Atlas' Smart Mapping Engine™ uses machine learning and natural language processing to alleviate the tedious questionnaire cycle. This is done by building a questionnaire repository for each enterprise and automatically mapping responses from previous questionnaires to new ones, eliminating the need to manually respond every time.

Collaboration Tools: New collaboration tools make it easier for organizations to invite collaborators via email or a secure link, ask questions, live chat directly within Atlas, and review received questionnaires and evidence easily.

Customization: Creating custom questionnaires is easier than ever with the added ability to assign customized questionnaire scoring to define how much each question is weighted. Customers can also whitelabel Atlas with their branding, making it their organization's trusted portal for vendors.

"Atlas is a product that provides immediate ROI for our customers," said Bill Hogan, SecurityScorecard's Chief Revenue Officer. "We started in 2013 with third-party risk management but have since expanded our offerings for multiple use cases, such as board reporting, service providers, M&A due diligence, and cyber insurance. These time-saving enhancements to Atlas shows our deep commitment to customer-driven innovation."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for self-monitoring, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting; making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. SecurityScorecard is the only provider of instant risk ratings that automatically map to vendor cybersecurity questionnaire responses - providing a true 360- degree view of risk. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

