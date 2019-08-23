SecurityScorecard Strengthens Global Executive Leadership; Names Michael Sweeney Head of Worldwide Alliances & Channels

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the leader in security ratings, announced today the appointment of Michael Sweeney to lead the company's Global Security Ratings Channel Program as Vice President of Worldwide Alliances & Channels at SecurityScorecard. In this role, Sweeney will lead the company's accelerated global expansion through net-new channel partner and alliance relationships to extend the company's award-winning security ratings platform.

As an industry veteran, Sweeney has an excellent track record working across IT vertical industries to create market saturation and global presence leading to exponential growth. Prior to SecurityScorecard, Sweeney was the Vice President Cloud & Global Account Sales at Palo Alto Networks, where he significantly grew the business with AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform and created go to market strategy for Global Accounts. In addition to Palo Alto Networks, Sweeney has held executive positions at NetApp, EMC, Citigroup among other vendors.

"SecurityScorecard is prime to continue leading the security ratings market with the most innovative platform and extensive data set in the industry. I was drawn to the company due to the agile nature of the engineering team and stickiness of the technology once a partner gets engaged," said Michael Sweeney, Vice President of Worldwide Alliances & Channels at SecurityScorecard. "My focus is to extend the SecurityScorecard brand throughout EMEA and APAC and to build on the existing foundation the team has already set in place."

In addition to adding Michael Sweeney to the executive team, SecurityScorecard has also doubled down and invested in talent to bring on:

Jeffrey Webb , Vice President of Sales West - Webb has a long history of leading sales teams to ultimate success at CliQr Technologies (acquired by Cisco), VCE (acquired by EMC), Nimbula and CA Technologies.

, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances - Shaun brings a long history of customer experience along with valuable tenure at NetApp and most recently as CTO of RTP, Inc. Nicole Stavroff , Senior Director of Worldwide Channels brings years of sales and channel leadership experience from EMC, NetApp and Cloudgenix.

"With a world-class security ratings platform we needed to reinforce our team with the industry's best executives to lead and support our channel and alliances programs. The extension into EMEA and APAC is further solidifying our hold on the market, as the SecurityScorecard platform currently has over 1 million scorecards used for self-assessment, third party risk, M&A and cybersecurity insurance," said Bill Hogan, CRO at SecurityScorecard. "I am thrilled to welcome this stellar group to the SecurityScorecard family."

