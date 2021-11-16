SecurityScorecard to Train 25,000 Supply Chain Professionals through SecurityScorecard Academy

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announces a suite of new tools, programs and partnerships to assist security professionals in defending against evolving cybersecurity threats. To address the worldwide shortage of security professionals, the company unveils the new SecurityScorecard Academy , a comprehensive online community for advanced cybersecurity certification, education and training. Additionally, SecurityScorecard is releasing the Evidence Locker as well as new vendor tagging, attribution features to its award-winning platform to accelerate third-party risk management programs. Further expanding compatibility and consolidation of security operations, the company is also announcing over 10 new Marketplace integrations with premiere partners.

"It's time for organizations worldwide to take a proactive stance against the evolving threat landscape," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and cofounder, SecurityScorecard. "That's why we're proud to unveil our SecurityScorecard Academy to deliver the training and education to defend against cyber threats, and release the newest features to our platform that help security organizations expedite risk mitigation and optimize their security resources."

Supporting the White House critical infrastructure initiatives, the company formally pledges to train and certify over 25,000 supply chain professionals by the end of 2023 through the new SecurityScorecard Academy . SecurityScorecard is proud to join organizations like Microsoft, Google, IBM and Amazon in pledging new investment in cybersecurity training to support the White House's domestic and international cybersecurity initiatives.

"SolarWinds was a wake-up call for a lot of organizations," says Mark Weatherford, former Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. "Third-party attacks are notoriously difficult to stop, but providing employees with the proper education and training can make a significant difference. Today, it isn't just about having the right tools—it's also about having the right knowledge and knowing how and where to apply it."

The new training and education program allows security operations and IT teams to receive certification training on Third-Party Risk Management practices, Board Room cybersecurity reporting, automation of third-party risk management (TPRM) programs within the SecurityScorecard platform. From CISOs seeking to improve their enterprise's security posture or cybersecurity experts seeking professional development opportunities, these courses will provide the education and training needed to address today's most dangerous supply chain threats.

A recent U.S. Department of the Treasury report revealed that ransomware and cyber attacks have increased 30 percent since 2020, with the average attack costing entities almost $1 million. Considering the financial implications of a breach, the cybersecurity challenge for organizations has never been more difficult. From a growing hybrid workforce and sprawling attack surface, to third-party vendor and SaaS provider sprawl; security operations centers and CISOs are often ill-equipped to address new vulnerabilities and complex attacks.

Arming security teams with enhanced tools to manage TPRM programs, SecurityScorecard is releasing new features to its award-winning ratings platform, including Evidence Locker, updated tagging and attribution features and new integrations directly within the SecurityScorecard Marketplace .

Evidence Locker makes it easy for vendors to demonstrate good cyber security hygiene without having to email or share sensitive evidence and collateral. Enhancing the outside-in rating from the platform, vendors can provide their inside-out assessments by publishing and sharing their completed security assessments, custom reports or policies directly to their scorecards with badges that signify compliance with recognized standards bodies (e.g. SOC2, NIST, ISO, PCI).

The new tagging feature streamlines TPRM performance reporting, allowing CISOs to make business decisions faster. By adding supplement metadata, customers are able to filter and sort to measure performance metrics by specific tags, and more accurately identify risk by geography, critical compliance frameworks, service tiers.

Aiding the identification of threats that lie both externally and internally, SecurityScorecard is also extending its Marketplace integrations, to include connections to Tenable Lumin, Mimecast, Palo Alto Networks, Zendesk, HackNotice, PagerDuty, IntSights, Source Defense, CSC, Microsoft Teams and GetCyber.com. With more than 50 Marketplace partnerships, security teams can directly integrate new services within their SecurityScorecard platform to automate and simplify workflows and increase security resilience.

SecurityScorecard continuously monitors millions of entities globally, and uses non-intrusive proprietary methods to assess their security posture across ten risk categories to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand "A" through "F" rating; including DNS health, IP reputation, web application security, network security, leaked information, hacker chatter, endpoint security, and patching cadence. On a daily basis, these ratings are updated based on objective, publicly available data that, similar to credit ratings, provides an "outside-in" view of an entity's security posture.

