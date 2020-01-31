SecurityScorecard Unveils New Global Partner Program; Hosts First Annual Partner Executive Summit

Security ratings represent an exciting market opportunity that enables solution partners to have meaningful conversations with customers about third-party risk while helping to address this top of mind concern with all CISO's. Gartner predicts that security rating scores will be a mandatory requirement for all companies by 2022.

Partner executives from Crowe LLP, GuidePoint Security, ePlus, Lifeboat Distribution, Fishtech Group, and Tokio Marine were in attendance along with other executive SecurityScorecard attendees including Alex Yampolskiy, CEO; Bill Hogan, CRO; and Nicole Stavroff, Senior Director of Worldwide Channels.

Also announced during the same week were SecurityScorecard's 2019 Partner Awards. Partners were evaluated on new revenue, quality of customers signed, the strength of the partnership, as well as ease of doing business. The winners of the awards are:

2019 Emerging Partner of the Year, North America : Fishtech Group

: Fishtech Group 2019 TPRM Partner of the Year, North America : Crowe LLP

: Crowe LLP 2019 Partner of the Year, North America : GuidePoint Security

: GuidePoint Security 2019 Partner of the Year, EMEA: ATOS

2019 Partner of the Year, APAC: Tokio Marine

"SecurityScorecard is committed to selling 100% through channel partners and we value both our partners and the benefits they bring to our customers," said Nicole Stavroff, Senior Director of Worldwide Channels at SecurityScorecard. "Our focus is always to build stronger relationships with our solution providers and customers while providing a differentiated solution that delivers business value."

SecurityScorecard's Global Partner Program empowers solution providers to uncover new opportunities, provide their customers impactful solutions, and develop the expertise necessary to capitalize on the rapidly expanding security ratings market.

"The partner program has gone through a revamping for fiscal year 2020," said Bill Hogan, CRO at SecurityScorecard. "It is now representative of a more mature program with new and exciting incentives, entitlements, and service offerings for our partners. We want them to maximize their earning potential when selling our licenses and services."

SecurityScorecard's partner ecosystem is accelerating and strengthening rapidly with an innovative program built and customized per partner to ensure a commitment to helping improve the security posture of partners and customers.

For more information about the program, please visit: https://securityscorecard.com/partners/global-partners

