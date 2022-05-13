Securrency Opens "Liquidity Lounge" in Davos: Cutting Edge Discussions on the Evolution of Capital Markets & the Future of Finance

Securrency is joined by Abu Dhabi Global Market, Halo Investing, State Street, Stellar Development Foundation, and other partners, for a week-long program of dedicated talks and engagements focused on the movement towards a global liquidity network.

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securrency , a leading developer of institutional-grade blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, opens the "Liquidity Lounge" on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos taking place May 22-26.

Located in the heart of Davos, the Liquidity Lounge serves as the hub for focused discussions covering the evolution of global capital markets and the ramifications for current and future market participants. From the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to enhance current market infrastructures to new regulations to innovative products, services, and practices that remove friction in global financial markets to opening up new opportunities for the financially underserved and excluded, the Liquidity Lounge offers participants and attendees the opportunity to gain a first-hand view of where the future of finance is headed.

Securrency and its world-class partners invite all World Economic Forum attendees to join them in the Liquidity Lounge at ESCHER Raumdesign, Promenade 115, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland . A seminal event, bringing together global leaders in digital asset finance, compliance and regulation, the Liquidity Lounge is co-hosted by several prominent stakeholders including, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Halo Investing, State Street, and the Stellar Development Foundation, and offers a full program at the cutting edge of global digital finance.

"Securrency's presence on the ground at Davos further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to support the responsible evolution of global financial markets," said, Dan Doney , Chief Executive Officer of Securrency. "We are on the forefront of the remarkable convergence of legacy financial systems with innovative new technologies that are capable of improving global capital markets for all who use them. The power of blockchain technology, harnessed by responsible innovators, is driving this transformation in a way that appropriately balances the need for financial privacy with advanced institutional and regulatory oversight capabilities. The result will be unprecedented global liquidity and a sea-change from how modern markets work and how we interact with them."

John Hensel , Chief Operating Officer of Securrency, said, "We're excited to be curating this discussion on the future of finance. We are also proud to bring together some of our closest partners, such as Stellar Development Foundation, Halo Investing, State Street, and Abu Dhabi Global Market, to share their expert insights, alongside other key figures involved in the evolution of our markets. We are confident that this impressive group of thought leaders will drive the discussion and industry forward."

Beginning with a welcoming reception on Sunday, May 22, the Liquidity Lounge will offer a wide-ranging and spirited discussion on the future of finance in the ambiance of the World Economic Forum. The daily program themes include:

Monday, May 23 : Institutionalization of Digital Assets

Tuesday, May 24 : Opportunities for Regulatory Innovation

Wednesday, May 25 : Designing Capital Markets for the 21st Century

Thursday, May 26 : Convergence of Value: From Siloed Networks to Interoperable Markets

Further details on the agenda can be found at the following link: https://wef.securrency.com/

About Securrency, Inc.

Securrency is a blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure company focused on building a financial ecosystem to optimize financial logistics to enhance capital formation and stimulate global liquidity. Securrency is driving change at the core of financial services via a fully-interoperable distributed identity and compliance framework with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to bridge legacy financial platforms to next-generation blockchain networks. One of the most advanced regulatory technology providers in the industry, Securrency has developed integrated, scalable, and universal compliance tools that automate enforcement of multi-jurisdictional regulatory policy.

