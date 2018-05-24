Securus Financial to Host a Shred Day Event

"If you are confused about what to do with your financial documents, it is natural to keep things for longer than necessary," said John Iammarino, President and Founder of Securus Financial. "Unfortunately, for many, this can get cumbersome with files and boxes of documents kept in the house. Many simply do not know how long to keep certain documents and chance becoming a victim of identity theft. We are hosting this Shred Day event as a service to the people of San Diego to help discard their documents safely."

A shredding truck will be available to collect documents with all the shredding done on site. Attendees will have the opportunity to get rid of old and sensitive documents safely that they no longer need to hold on to for tax purposes, like old paystubs, bank statements, brokerage statements and receipts. For more event information and to download a checklist of important documents and recommended timetables for retaining them, visit GoSecurus.com.

About Securus Financial

Securus Financial is a San Diego-based financial planning and investment firm providing life-centered planning for retirees and pre-retirees, including the unique needs of first responders and the military community. President and Founder John Iammarino helps to deliver peace of mind to clients using a proactive total wealth approach. With passion and dedication to integrity and relationships, Securus Financial works to align the five critical areas of financial planning with client's personal goals in mind to enhance the quality of life, including income planning, tax strategies, investments, estate and legacy planning and risk management. For more information, call (858) 935-6210 or visit GoSecurus.com.

Investment Advisory Services offered through Brookstone Capital Management (BCM), a registered investment advisor. Securus Financial and BCM are separate entities. Insurance products and services are not offered through BCM but are offered and sold through individually licensed and appointed agents. Securus Financial CA Insurance license #0L44613.

