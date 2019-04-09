Securus Monitoring Solutions Brings Radio Frequency (RF) Hardware into the Twenty-First Century

HOUSTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Monitoring Solutions, a Satellite Tracking of People LLC (STOP) company, has brought much-needed technological advancements to radio frequency (RF) electronic monitoring solutions with the development of the new BLUhome®, the company's stalwart home-based RF receiver.

For more than a decade, advances in RF technology have rarely been incorporated within the electronic monitoring industry due to the increased demand for GPS tracking technology. However, RF technology remains an integral part of electronic monitoring programs across the U.S., which is why Securus Monitoring Solutions took the initiative to upgrade its RF technology to include features that leverage modern technology. Key features include:

Fully-integrated biometric fingerprint scanner

GPS capabilities for additional location recognition

4G (LTE) cellular modem

Touchscreen-enabled backlit display

The addition of the biometric fingerprint scanner and GPS capabilities provides agencies with the ability to verify the location of both the enrollee and the BLUhome device at regularly scheduled intervals and helps to prevent unnecessary alarms due to temporary radio interference in the enrollee's home. In the event that BLUhome detects that the enrollee has moved out of RF detection range, the device emits an audible notification requiring the enrollee to prove they are present by authenticating their identity via the biometric fingerprint scanner.

These features, in addition to a built-in handset for two-way communication, make the BLUhome the most feature-rich, reliable RF monitoring solution available for law enforcement and community corrections agencies.

"We felt it was important to offer our customers more than perfunctory RF capabilities," said Jon Secrest, General Manager for Securus Monitoring Solutions. "Agencies rely on technological solutions to help keep their communities safe, and the new technology available in BLUhome provides the peace of mind that comes from knowing that they have the best tools possible for their electronic monitoring programs."

About Securus Monitoring Solutions

Founded in 2004, Securus Monitoring Solutions, a Satellite Tracking of People LLC company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and is one of the largest providers of active GPS based offender monitoring devices and services in the United States. STOP has over 600 customers in 43 States and the District of Columbia, and also operates in several international markets. For more information, please visit the SMS website at www.stopllc.com or www.securustechnologies.com/monitoring.

About Securus Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, and serving more than 3,500 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, monitoring products and services, and government payment services in order to help our customers with solutions to their problems and to make our world a safer place to live for all of us. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what matters®. To learn more about our full suite of technology enabled solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com

