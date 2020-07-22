Securus Technologies Debuts the JP6S, the Most Evolved Tablet Constructed to Improve the Wellbeing of Incarcerated Individuals

As the first major tablet launch in the corrections industry in more than three years, Securus built the JP6S to meet the needs and preferences of incarcerated individuals. Securus has led tablet development for almost a decade and used the feedback, critique and requests from the direct user-base, such as extended battery life and increased storage concerns, to offer upgraded tablet hardware and deliver a better user-experience. Designed with user-driven features and built to closely mirror technology used by the general public, the JP6S operates up to 13 hours before charging, provides up to 32GB of storage, delivers 140-hours of music play time, performs 2 times faster on a sharp 1280x800 screen resolution and includes more features that create an enjoyable user experience. Additional improvements include a thinner, sleeker design that weighs just 17 ounces, an optional 2 megapixel camera, a new Android 8.1 operating system, rugged protective casing with impact-resistance glass, and built-in secure Wi-Fi with dual band support (2.4GHz and 5GHz).

"We are committed to investing in technology advancements and innovating capabilities so we can provide an affordable tablet program that incarcerated individuals can rely on for their educational and communication needs," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "It was important for us that we leverage our customers' sentiments and take actionable steps towards meeting their needs; their feedback was the driving force behind building our next generation of tablets."

The JP6S can accommodate the full suite of Securus applications available on legacy tablets, including movies, music, ebooks, games, and a comprehensive suite of no-cost re-entry, self-help, and education resources. It is also equipped with safety and security features, including additional screws and adhesives to keep the device intact and deter destruction or misuse. This flexibility and security makes it suitable for both short-term jails and long-term prison environments.

"We've seen measurable improvement on the mood and behavior of the people living in our prison when they are provided with access to tablets and communications technology as it is a vital component to our comprehensive education and reentry programs offered in North Dakota," said Colby Braun, Director of Facility Operations for North Dakota Department of Corrections. "Our population and staff are excited for the new, upgraded JP6S tablet design."

The corrections industry continues to work towards a system that is focused on rehabilitation and improving re-entry success, instead of solely incarceration. Tablet technology plays a vital role in the rehabilitation and reentry process, and the JP6S will continue to support the positive impact handheld technology has had on the country's incarcerated population.

About Securus Technologies LLC

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, an Aventiv Technologies company, serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies connecting what matters®. For more information, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

SOURCE Securus Technologies