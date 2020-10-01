Securus Technologies Introduces Sector's First Subscription Calling Plan

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies today announced a new subscription pricing plan for phone calls designed to increase talk time with incarcerated loved ones while reducing expenses. At participating correctional agencies, consumers will now have the option to choose a fixed-price monthly calling plan for intrastate phone calls, as an alternative to the per minute models currently offered.

In January the organization launched an ambitious multi-year transformation effort and committed to making its services more accessible and affordable for families to stay connected. Securus directly engaged with justice-involved families, formerly incarcerated individuals and facility customers to learn firsthand what services and improvements would be most beneficial. Designed based on this feedback, the newly unveiled subscription pricing model provides consumers with a simple, pre-set monthly charge that allows for even more phone conversations with loved ones while simplifying billing and payment. Offerings will continue to evolve as Securus monitors consumer and customer feedback to the new plans. This consumer-focused new option is offered in conjunction with traditional per minute rates giving consumers the flexibility to choose the best option for their individual needs.

"We are constantly exploring different models and new technologies to keep families connected and improve the value of the services we offer to all stakeholders," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "The subscription model was created by families, for families, to deliver the expense predictability they need with the opportunity they want for more time to speak with their incarcerated loved ones."

The subscription pricing plan will launch by the end of 2020 at select sites.

