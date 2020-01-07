Securus Technologies Launches CourseShare Program, Providing One Entity for Universal Sharing of Digital Education for Corrections

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing incarcerated individuals with access to cost-free re-entry resources will have a direct impact on reducing recidivism, which is why Securus Technologies launched CourseShare, a program that provides universal sharing of digital education for corrections. Departments of Correction, universities, third-party content providers and employers are encouraged to join and submit their free education, self-help, business and training content so CourseShare participants can share resources with the incarcerated population across the country.

CourseShare is available on Securus' Lantern platform, the first learning management system (LMS) built specifically for corrections. The program was designed to aggregate much-needed re-entry resources into one entity and share across correctional facilities to leverage content that is currently available in certain locations or subsets, but now shared on a much larger scale.

"We've been committed to providing free re-entry resources to incarcerated individuals for years, and throughout our efforts we saw an opportunity to bring like-minded organizations together to help expand resources through the simple concept of sharing," said Securus Technologies President, Dave Abel. "Our tablet footprint continues to grow, expanding the number of incarcerated individuals who have access to digital resources," continues Pickens. "We're asking partners to join CourseShare and work together to help reduce recidivism by sharing free content."

CourseShare collects and shares various content from different sectors, such as:

Department of Corrections content developed for their location-specific population.

Third-party providers of self-help, vocational, basic education or other benefiting content.

Universities offering post-grad courses.

Employers providing business and training courses applicable to employment opportunities.

Blackstone Career Institute was one of the first third-party content providers of Legal Education to join CourseShare.

Blackstone has a long history of providing high quality, affordable and accessible education to incarcerated individuals. "We believe in freedom through education, evidenced by thousands of our incarcerated students and graduates who have changed their lives by choosing to take a distance education course with Blackstone Career Institute," said Blackstone President, Kevin J. McCloskey. "The opportunity to deliver our content securely on tablets through CourseShare is clearly the delivery method of the future for the incarcerated and we are happy to be a partner participant."

CourseShare is the first nationwide community of education for corrections. Agencies can offer meaningful, rehabilitative programs by leveraging educational, self-help and business content created or offered by other agencies, universities, third-party providers and employers; saving agency time, money and resources to create new course content. Incarcerated individuals can easily access and download content directly to their tablets to begin their path to successfully re-enter society.

