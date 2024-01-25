Securus Technologies Partners with In Our Backyard on Podcast Series Examining Human Trafficking

News provided by

Aventiv Technologies

25 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Survivors Share Their Stories in Five-Episode Series to Educate and Prevent the Scourge of Human Trafficking

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company driving efforts to better serve the incarcerated through rehabilitative justice, today launched a new series called "Defying Destiny." This five-episode podcast series examines human trafficking, its impact on survivors and communities, and actions people can take to break the chain of recruitment. "Defying Destiny" was produced by Securus Originals in partnership with In Our Backyard, a nonprofit leader dedicated to the fight against sex and labor trafficking.

The release of "Defying Destiny" coincides with National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, which aims to educate Americans about how to identify and prevent human trafficking. The podcast series is available for free to incarcerated individuals who have access to a Securus tablet. It is part of an effort to break the chain of recruitment for human sex trafficking inside incarcerated facilities.

"Securus tablets, along with high-quality original programming like "Defying Destiny," provide incarcerated individuals with positive resources, inspiring and motivating them to take advantage of opportunities for a second chance," said Dave Abel, CEO of Aventiv Technologies. "We hope this series gives listeners the tools to prevent human trafficking from happening in the future and protects vulnerable members of our communities."

"Defying Destiny" series host Cheryl Csiky, In Our Backyard's executive director, conducted in-depth interviews with survivors of human trafficking to learn more about their experience and promote awareness of the toll human trafficking has on individuals, families, and communities across the United States.

"Creating opportunities for survivors to collectively share their story in a safe place helps raise awareness of human trafficking with the hope of educating people," said Csiky, who herself overcame sex trafficking as a young child.

Watch the "Defying Destiny" series trailer here

Episodes are available on Securus Technologies' YouTube channel and streaming podcast platforms on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Music. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays beginning on January 25.

About Securus Technologies
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, an Aventiv Technologies company, serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated individual self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies connecting what matters®. For more information, please visit https://www.aventiv.com/securus-technologies/.

SOURCE Aventiv Technologies

Also from this source

Securus Technologies Announces Innovations to Bolster Security and Connectivity in Corrections Environments

Securus Technologies Announces Innovations to Bolster Security and Connectivity in Corrections Environments

Securus Technologies, a modern technology platform delivering secure and affordable products to improve public safety and help incarcerated...
Aventiv Technologies Champions Rehabilitative Justice and Second Chances, Sponsors Justice-Impacted Panel and Inaugural Career Fair at the American Probation and Parole Association 48th Annual Training Institute

Aventiv Technologies Champions Rehabilitative Justice and Second Chances, Sponsors Justice-Impacted Panel and Inaugural Career Fair at the American Probation and Parole Association 48th Annual Training Institute

Aventiv Technologies, a technology company delivering secure and affordable products to bridge the digital divide and help America's 1.9 million...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Radio

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.