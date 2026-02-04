Securus Technologies Supports Expansion of Sheriff-Led NSA I.G.N.I.T.E. Initiative to Improve Jail Safety and Reentry Outcomes

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies, the industry leader in correctional technology, today announced a strategic collaboration and a $50,000 foundational investment in the National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) initiative, a sheriff-led initiative focused on expanding access to education, strengthening reentry outcomes, and ultimately improving public safety.

NSA IGNITE

As interest in I.G.N.I.T.E. continues to grow, sheriffs face increasing pressure to expand proven programming without adding staffing burden, increasing security risk, or disrupting day-to-day operations. Through technology investment and secure digital infrastructure, Securus is supporting the responsible expansion of the I.G.N.I.T.E. model by helping remove operational and infrastructure barriers that can limit access across facilities, while preserving the sheriff-led, locally tailored approach that defines the program.

Developed by a sheriff, for sheriffs, the I.G.N.I.T.E. model originated in Genesee County and is now replicated across the country by the National Sheriffs' Association. Today, I.G.N.I.T.E. operates in 34 jails across 15 states, with additional sheriffs seeking to adopt the model and a robust NSA- led peer support network for those who are involved.

A Data-Driven Blueprint for Correctional Excellence

For corrections leaders, the IGNITE model delivers measurable operational and community outcomes through structured education, accountability, and engagement. Independent research confirms that participation drives:

25% reduction in weekly misconduct, contributing to safer housing units and improved staff security.





24% reduction in recidivism, helping individuals return to the community better prepared and reducing long-term strain on local jail systems.





Significant social cost savings, with researchers from Harvard, Stanford and Brown Universities estimating $7,285 in savings per participant within 12 months, delivering meaningful fiscal value for counties and taxpayers.

Enabling Responsible Growth Through Secure Infrastructure

Through secure technology investment and digital infrastructure, Securus brings national scale, reliability, and corrections-grade security to support I.G.N.I.T.E.'s growth. By integrating I.G.N.I.T.E. within Securus' secure tablet environment and learning platforms, facilities can expand access to programming while minimizing operational disruption.

"Scaling evidence-based programs takes more than interest; it takes infrastructure that works in real correctional environments," said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies. "Securus supports sheriff leadership by delivering secure, corrections-grade technology that removes barriers to adoption and helps proven programs like I.G.N.I.T.E. expand access, operate reliably, and remain effective over time."

Transforming Facility Culture

Sheriffs and facility leaders utilizing the I.G.N.I.T.E. framework consistently report improvements in day-to-day operations and facility climate. The model integrates substance-use treatment, GED preparation, and vocational training to create a structured environment that reduces idle time, increases accountability, and supports long-term behavioral change.

"I.G.N.I.T.E. is the right program at exactly the right moment," said Sheriff Samuel Hulse, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. "What began in Genesee County has quickly grown into a national movement, and we are seeing firsthand how I.G.N.I.T.E. strengthens correctional facilities while delivering real results for the communities we serve. By transforming daily operations from simply managing idle time to building accountability, skills, and purpose, the initiative creates safer facilities and drives better long‑term outcomes."

Strategic Leadership for Long-Term Sustainability

As I.G.N.I.T.E. enters its next phase of growth, Stephanie Anderson, Chief Human Resources Officer, Securus Technologies, will join the NSA I.G.N.I.T.E. Advisory Board to support long-term sustainability and responsible expansion.

Her appointment reflects Securus' commitment to contributing operational insight, governance experience, and scalable best practices, while maintaining the program's sheriff-led foundation and flexibility to adapt locally.

Through this strategic collaboration, Securus Technologies reinforces its role as an enabling partner in correctional innovation, supporting sheriffs with the infrastructure, investment, and execution capabilities needed to expand evidence-based programming, strengthen facility safety, and improve outcomes for individuals, staff, and the communities they serve.

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus' products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://aventiv.com/securus-technologies/ or join us on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

About National Sheriffs' Association I.G.N.I.T.E.

NSA IGNITE is an initiative of the National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) that originated in Genesee County, Michigan, and was formally established as a national program of the NSA in 2021. IGNITE is dedicated to strengthening local jail operations and advancing public safety. IGNITE supports sheriffs, jail administrators, and corrections professionals in creating safer facilities and safer working environments for staff while ensuring that individuals leave jail better prepared to succeed than when they entered. Through education, innovation, collaboration, and data-driven strategies, IGNITE reduces recidivism and strengthens leadership and accountability. It provides practical tools and a national peer network to support safer jails and healthier communities nationwide. For more information, please visit https://linktr.ee/nsaignite .

