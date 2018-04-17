SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments

SecurView's IDA enhances ISE by reducing the time and manual labor required throughout ISE operations (i.e., before, during, and after installation). IDA 2.3 provides additional support for generating configuration templates when rolling out ISE in enterprise environments. In addition, there are new enhancements for filtering and reporting options of network switches. Below is a list of key features of IDA 2.3:

Additional options for template configurations

Advanced endpoint analysis

Report enhancements

Performance improvement

"With IDA 2.3, customers get improved software performance, improved endpoint visibility, and a smoother user experience thanks to feedback provided by our customers and internal teams. In general, IDA results in thousands of dollars in savings for a company's internal IT team by automating tasks that would typically be completed manually," according to Jaydeep Bhatia, Senior Director of Business Development for the Americas at SecurView.

For more information about ISE Deployment Assistant (IDA), please check the IDA FAQ, videos, and a more detailed feature list on http://www.securview.com/products/cisco-ise-deployment-assistant/

---

SecurView was founded in 2007 to deliver Advisory, Integration, and Managed cyber security services. The company's security services specialize in datacenter/cloud security, malware analysis/protection, BYOD/ISE, and content security. SecurView also assesses client-specific security requirements and provides comprehensive plans to deliver solutions.

CONTACT: Sales Team 1-732-393-7700, sales@securview.com

Video on IDA 2.3 Features: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYLlIARCeRo

Company Web Site: https://www.securview.com/

