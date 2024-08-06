Secuvy and Schellman Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Data Protection and Compliance Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secuvy, a prominent provider of data protection, privacy and governance solutions, has formed a strategic alliance with Schellman, a leading attestation and compliance services provider and a top 50 CPA firm. This collaboration aims to bolster data protection and regulatory compliance for businesses utilizing AWS storage.

The partnership brings together the strengths of two industry leaders to provide comprehensive data protection and compliance solutions. Secuvy's advanced data privacy technology, combined with Schellman's expertise in audit, attestation, and compliance assessments, will equip clients with the necessary tools to adhere to stringent regulatory standards, including HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC.

Many businesses may not fully recognize the security and privacy compliance gaps in their cloud storage systems. By leveraging Schellman's extensive compliance services and expert knowledge, alongside Secuvy's state-of-the-art data privacy solutions, clients can verify their data remains secure and compliant.

"Our partnership with Schellman represents a collaborative effort to simplify regulatory compliance for our clients," said Mike Seashols, CEO & Chair at Secuvy. "Secuvy is dedicated to providing robust data protection solutions that enable businesses to quickly identify and address the compliance gaps uncovered by Schellman's assessments."

"In tandem with Secuvy, we are building a collaboration that enhances our clients' cybersecurity processes, from secure data storage to comprehensive compliance reporting," said Michael Parisi, Head of Client Acquisition at Schellman. "This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to providing clients with exceptional quality, security, and compliance while expanding data privacy solutions with Secuvy."

About Schellman

"Schellman" is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, being among the pioneering CMMC Authorized C3PAOs, as well as offering international certification services including TISAX and HDS.

Renowned for its professionals' expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

About Secuvy

Secuvy specializes in data privacy and governance solutions, assisting organizations in protecting sensitive information and ensuring regulatory compliance. Secuvy's innovative technology helps businesses discover, classify, and secure their data, promoting operational excellence and business continuity. For further information about the services provided, please visit www.secuvy.ai

