Secuvy Enhances Data Security and Compliance with Powerful New Features

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secuvy, a leader in AI-driven data governance and security solutions, today announced the release of several new features designed to enhance data security, mitigate insider threats, and streamline privacy operations. These innovations strengthen Secuvy's capabilities in compliance, risk management, data leakage prevention, and secure collaboration, further empowering organizations to protect their critical data assets.

The new features include advanced integrations and policy-based engines that provide actionable insights and automation to address today's most pressing security and compliance challenges.

1. Observability Classification This feature enables organizations to establish a baseline of classification patterns and automate the creation of labeling configurations. By providing insights into data types, policy conventions, and user behaviors, Secuvy empowers teams to define more effective classification rules. Integration with DLP, SASE, IAM and CASB platforms to ensure labeling is applied as a first line of defense, reducing exposure to data breaches and insider threats.

2. Risk Assessment with Remediation Secuvy's risk assessment feature allows organizations to schedule automated scans to detect sensitive data misclassifications and elevate the security risk profile. The automated remediation capabilities help reduce the potential costs associated with unresolved risks. Security and governance teams can visualize the impact of these risks and adjust security controls accordingly.

3. Secuvy-Netskope Integration Through its integration with Netskope, Secuvy significantly improves the accuracy of DLP and CASB policies. By comparing CASB alerts and taking action on false positives and negatives, Secuvy enhances cloud security effectiveness. This integration allows users to update policies based on sensitivity classification and enforce appropriate actions for misclassified documents.

4. Secuvy-DRM Integration for Secure Collaboration With this integration, Secuvy enables secure collaboration through policy-based file encryption. Secuvy's insights detect highly sensitive documents integrating with DRM platforms to encrypt and protect sensitive data, preventing data leakages during collaboration with external partners.

5. Privacy Risk Threshold Review with DPIA/PIA Delegation Streamline privacy operations by automating DPIA and PIA workflows. Customizable surveys, case management, and task delegation simplify compliance efforts, enabling organizations to manage privacy risk efficiently. This solution reduces manual effort for Data Protection Officers (DPOs) by automating ROPA activities and generating accurate reports based on system scans rather than manual inputs.

"These new AI driven features are "game changers" and are redefining the ability to automate data protection" said Mike Seashols, CEO of Secuvy. "By integrating advanced automation and AI-driven insights, we are empowering organizations to safeguard their data with greater precision and ease."

For more information, visit www.secuvy.ai .

SOURCE Secuvy