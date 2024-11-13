Secuvy Strengthens Momentum with Key Partnerships to Expand Global Access to AI-Powered Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Solutions

Expansive network and 100% partner-driven strategy makes critical data protection and compliance solutions easily accessible across industries and geographies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secuvy, a leader in AI-driven Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solutions, is excited to announce significant expansion to its partnership ecosystem. By collaborating with leading technology providers, systems integrators, and solution partners, Secuvy is making it easier for enterprises across the globe to access critical AI-powered solutions that enhance their security posture, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations.

Secuvy leverages a broad network of partners to implement AI-powered cybersecurity that addreses dozens of the most critical data protection use cases, including AI-based solutions for enhanced security and compliance. This approach allows the company to scale its security posture offerings and provide tailored, industry-specific solutions that meet the unique needs of clients worldwide. As businesses increasingly prioritize AI-driven cybersecurity and risk management, Secuvy's partnerships play a crucial role in helping them navigate the complexities of today's security landscape.

"Our partnerships are key to delivering specific security posture management solutions, powered by AI, that have immense value to clients facing increasingly complex data security challenges," said Mike Seashols, CEO of Secuvy. "By working closely with top-tier solution providers and systems integrators, we are accelerating the availability of comprehensive AI-driven security posture solutions and making it easier for organizations to fortify their defenses, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with global security regulations."

Secuvy Expands Global Access to AI-Driven Security through Premier Partnerships

Secuvy's Data Security Posture Management platform is available through a growing network of new partners, including prominent names such as Schellman, Optiv, ePlus, Wipro, Tevora, and Cranium. These partnerships empower enterprise clients to address critical AI-driven use cases such as continuous data discovery, automated risk assessment, and enhanced security policy enforcement. Together, Secuvy and its partners provide organizations with what they need to maintain a strong, AI-enhanced security posture, protect sensitive data, and meet the highest security standards across multiple environments.

Real-Time AI Insights and Automation Drive Value and Deliver Real Business Outcomes

Secuvy's AI-powered DSPM solutions deliver a range of benefits to end-user organizations, including:

Proactive Risk Mitigation: Secuvy's AI-powered platform offers real-time insights into potential vulnerabilities, enabling organizations to take proactive steps to strengthen their security posture.

Secuvy's AI-powered platform offers real-time insights into potential vulnerabilities, enabling organizations to take proactive steps to strengthen their security posture. Automated Data Classification: With AI-driven automated data classification, organizations can streamline security operations, reduce manual efforts, and enhance data governance.

Comprehensive Security Compliance: Secuvy's AI-based policy enforcement tools ensure continuous compliance with security frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and others.

Secuvy's AI-based policy enforcement tools ensure continuous compliance with security frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and others. Lower Operational Costs: By automating key security processes with AI, Secuvy helps enterprises reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.

By automating key security processes with AI, Secuvy helps enterprises reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. Accelerated Incident Response: Secuvy's intelligent AI orchestration enables faster incident response by providing security teams with clear insights into data risk and exposure

By implementing Secuvy's platform, its partners are delivering tangible business outcomes to customers across industries. Use cases driving value for joint customers include:

Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture: Partners leverage Secuvy's AI-powered platform to help enterprises continuously assess their security risks, ensuring that their data security posture remains robust in the face of evolving threats.

Partners leverage Secuvy's AI-powered platform to help enterprises continuously assess their security risks, ensuring that their data security posture remains robust in the face of evolving threats. Automating Compliance with Security Standards: With Secuvy's AI-driven classification and orchestration tools, partners can help clients meet security compliance requirements efficiently.

Reducing Data Exposure: Secuvy's DSPM platform leverages AI to provide near real-time insights into data vulnerabilities, empowering organizations to take immediate action to mitigate exposure risks.

Secuvy's DSPM platform leverages AI to provide near real-time insights into data vulnerabilities, empowering organizations to take immediate action to mitigate exposure risks. Optimizing Security Operations: Through AI-powered automation of policy-driven workflows, partners help organizations streamline security operations and improve incident response times.

Empowering Partners with Advanced AI Tools for Security and Compliance

"In partnership with Secuvy, our clients can strengthen their cybersecurity posture through advanced AI-driven data discovery solutions, enabling more informed risk assessments and supporting compliance efforts," said Michael Parisi, Head of Client Acquisition at Schellman. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to introducing innovative AI technologies that enhance data privacy and operational efficiency for our clients and future clients alike."

"Partnering with Secuvy enhances our ability to support CISOs in securing data and maintaining compliance," said Steve Stumpfl, Executive VP, Sales at Tevora. "With Secuvy's AI-driven platform, we help clients tackle cybersecurity and data governance challenges more effectively."

Secuvy is committed to the ongoing expansion of its partnerships to reach new clients and increase the number of use cases its AI-powered DSPM solutions address. These ongoing collaborations will enable enterprise customers to continue strengthening their data protection and security posture in the face of increasing threats and evolving compliance standards.

For more information about Secuvy's partnerships or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit Secuvy Partner Program.

About Secuvy

Secuvy offers a comprehensive AI-driven Data Security Posture Management platform that helps enterprises continuously assess, enhance, and secure their data environments. Using AI-driven automation, Secuvy enables organizations to mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and maintain a strong security posture across structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data. Trusted by organizations and partners worldwide, Secuvy provides a proactive, intelligent approach to data security, reducing operational complexity and improving incident response. For more information, visit https://secuvy.ai/

