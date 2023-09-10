SecuX Shield BIO Revolutionizes Crypto Security: Introducing the Ultra-Slim Biometric Cold Wallet at TOKEN 2049

News provided by

SecuX Technology Inc.

10 Sep, 2023, 20:30 ET

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its innovative streak in blockchain security since 2018, SecuX is poised to reveal its latest creation, the Shield BIO card-type hardware  wallet, at TOKEN 2049 - one of the crypto industry's marquee events scheduled for 13-14 September 2023 in Singapore. The Shield BIO is emblematic of next-gen crypto security, masterfully combining biometric fingerprint authentication with the handy format of a credit card.

Continue Reading
SecuX Shield BIO Ultra-Slim Biometric Card Wallet
SecuX Shield BIO Ultra-Slim Biometric Card Wallet

At the heart of this avant-garde wallet is the military-grade Secure Element chip, synonymous with the robust security features of all SecuX hardware wallets, ensuring unparalleled protection for digital treasures. The incorporation of biometric technology enhances this security, ensuring only authenticated users can access their assets.

"Our trajectory in the industry underscores our commitment to pioneering unmatched blockchain security solutions. The Shield BIO Card Wallet is a testament to our unwavering dedication to supreme security, top-notch functionality, and sleek design," commented Peter Chen, CEO at SecuX.

The breadth of SecuX's commitment to blockchain security shines through its diverse product lineup. Highlights include the V20 crypto wallet, renowned for supporting a staggering 10,000+ coins and tokens, and the SecuX Nifty - an NFT-display hardware wallet that bagged the prestigious iF design award in 2023. Additionally, the company's payment terminals are tailored for the ever-evolving crypto sphere; and the XSEED series, offering robust steel cold storage solutions, further elevates its standing in the blockchain community.

2023 has been especially noteworthy for SecuX, marked by key alliances with cybersecurity behemoth Trend Micro, birthing the co-branded W20 wallet, and a collaboration with ASUS Metaverse on the groundbreaking MnemonicX 2048 soul-bound NFT initiative.

"In an ever-evolving crypto world, the demand for robust yet user-centric security solutions grows exponentially. The Shield BIO isn't merely a product; it's an assurance of peace of mind," Peter Chen emphasized.

To delve deeper into the Shield BIO Card Wallet or explore other SecuX innovations, please visit https://secuxtech.com

About SecuX
Pioneering the blockchain security realm since 2018, SecuX consistently raises the bar with its groundbreaking solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. From hardware wallets to cold storage offerings, SecuX stands tall as a paragon of security and design excellence.

Meet SecuX at TOKEN 2049:
Date: September 13 – 14, 2023
Booth Number: M46, Level 5
Location: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

SOURCE SecuX Technology Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.