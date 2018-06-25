SecZetta NE Profile Receives SailPoint Certification

NEWPORT, R.I., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SecZetta, today announced that SecZetta NE Profile, a comprehensive solution delivering third party identity risk and lifecycle management capabilities, has been certified as part of the SailPoint Identity+ Alliance program to seamlessly integrate with SailPoint IdentityIQ. When combined via this certified integration, the joint offering delivers a robust third party identity and access lifecycle solution to the enterprise. SecZetta products extend IGA programs to include an authoritative source for managing third party identity risk and identity lifecycle.

SecZetta

Increased use of partners and vendors and evolving regulations is forcing companies to reconsider how they address the complex process of bringing third party, non-employees into the enterprise. While identities can be created and stored within the identity management system, the arduous task of collecting information about, building relationships and managing the people for whom the identity was created can only be done with a system purpose built.

The integration of SecZetta's solutions with SailPoint IdentityIQ™ will give organizations a powerful business process and relationship engine that ensures any identity type can be properly onboarded and maintained so that SailPoint IdentityIQ can appropriately grant and govern access, even to third parties not in HR systems.

"SecZetta's suite of products gives businesses the ability to replace legacy processes and homegrown systems with a uniform, streamlined solution that reduces costs and improves performance and security," said Jason Hobart, SVP of Sales & Marketing at SecZetta.

"Today's businesses must ensure that the right people have the right access to the right resources across the enterprise, while meeting complex business and compliance requirements," said Joe Gottlieb, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at SailPoint. "SecZetta's integration with SailPoint IdentityIQ will ease the inclusion of third party personnel in our joint customers' identity governance programs."

Benefits of the integration to joint customers include:

Centralized single source of record for all non-employees

Increased visibility into global third party identities

Lower management costs

Reduced risk

To learn more about SecZetta, please visit https://www.seczetta.com/products. For more information about SailPoint or SailPoint's Identity + Alliance program, please visit https://www.sailpoint.com/.

About SecZetta



SecZetta is a leading provider of third party identity risk and lifecycle management software solutions. SecZetta's solutions are utilized by companies around the globe to manage third party identity risk: create, control and respond to third party identity requirements and processes, meet compliance and minimize data breaches. SecZetta products extend IGA programs to include identity life cycle capabilities: NE Profile, which manages identity risk and lifecycle processes for nonemployees; NE Access, enables collaboration with partners and vendors; and ID Proxy, which merges identity data from multiple sources to maintain master identities in a single authoritative source. To learn more please visit http://www.seczetta.com or @seczetta.

