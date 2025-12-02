Sedai Announces Support for AWS Lambda Managed Instances

New integration identifies the ideal functions for migration and activates them safely — maximizing performance, cost control, and hardware flexibility

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedai , the self-driving cloud™, today announced support for AWS Lambda Managed Instances. This powerful integration gives engineering, platform, and FinOps teams an automated approach to evaluating and migrating the right workloads to AWS Lambda Managed Instances.

AWS Lambda Managed Instances enables Lambda functions to run on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) hardware, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and Graviton4. By combining this technology with Sedai's behavior-driven analytics, customers gain a faster, lower-risk path to improved performance and cost efficiency.

AWS Lambda Managed Instances: bridging serverless and EC2

With AWS Lambda Managed Instances, customers can:

Run Lambda functions on any current-generation EC2 instance type, including GPU- and Graviton4-based hardware

Leverage EC2 pricing constructs, such as Compute Savings Plans

Extend function timeouts from 15 minutes to 1 hour for asynchronous workloads

Process multiple concurrent requests within a single execution environment

Keep environments warm and ready for steady-state traffic

AWS Lambda Managed Instances is designed for predictable workloads, long-running data-processing jobs, and hardware-accelerated ML/AI functions that previously required migration to EC2 or container services.

Sedai's support for AWS Lambda Managed Instances

Sedai will help customers take advantage of AWS Lambda Managed Instances by analyzing historical AWS cost and usage data to pinpoint Lambda functions that are strong candidates for migration. Sedai's platform will:

Flag functions with steady or predictable traffic patterns and monthly compute spend

Provide modeling reports and recommendations comparing projected cost and performance on AWS Lambda Managed Instances versus current configurations

Through Sedai Copilot mode, enable customers to migrate and activate workloads on Lambda Managed Instances with a single approval

This unified experience allows engineering, platform, and FinOps teams to make informed, low-friction optimization decisions from analysis to execution.

"AWS Lambda Managed Instances gives customers a powerful new option for combining performance and cost efficiency without sacrificing simplicity," said Ethan Andyshak, VP of Product at Sedai. "Because Sedai already optimizes both AWS Lambda and Amazon EC2 environments, we're uniquely positioned to help customers realize the full value of AWS Lambda Managed Instances, from identifying candidates to automatically moving them with confidence."

Looking ahead

Over time, Sedai plans to deepen its integration with AWS Lambda Managed Instances, adding enhanced instance-type recommendations, automated scaling policies, and runtime optimizations. Sedai will extend its autonomous optimization capabilities into this new hybrid serverless-plus-EC2 model.

Availability

Sedai's support for AWS Lambda Managed Instances, including Copilot mode, will be available at launch or shortly thereafter in all regions where AWS Lambda Managed Instances is offered. Customers can learn more or request a demo at https://www.sedai.io/schedule-demo .

Media Contact: Logan Goldberg, Sr. Director of Brand, [email protected]

SOURCE Sedai