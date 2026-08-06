Sedai Launches Sed: The AI Assistant for Cloud and Agent Optimization

Sed becomes the expert on each customer's cloud and AI infrastructure, allowing it to answer questions and take action, and it extends the same capabilities into customers' own agentic workflows with MCP integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedai, the optimization platform for cloud and AI, today announced the launch of Sed, a conversational AI assistant built directly into the Sedai platform. Sed answers questions and takes action across customers' cloud environments, without leaving Sedai.

Meet Sed: Your cloud & AI assistant. No one understands your entire stack like Sed. Post this Sed: Your Cloud & AI Assistant from Sedai

At many organizations, cloud and AI knowledge is scattered. Cost data exists in one tool, optimization opportunities in another, and resource configuration somewhere else, with different teams each holding a piece of the picture. Sed solves this challenge by acting as a single assistant with visibility across a customer's entire cloud environment: Ask it what's driving spend, where the savings opportunities are, or what's already been saved, and it answers with full context, instead of sending someone to piece it together across dashboards. And because Sed doesn't stop at insight, ask it to adjust a setting or stand up a resource group, and it takes the action directly, without leaving the conversation.

That same expertise extends beyond the Sedai UI. Alongside Sed, Sedai is also launching its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, which allows customers to use the exact same capabilities in their own agentic tools and workflows.

"Teams don't want another dashboard — they want an answer, or they want something done," said Suresh Mathew, Sedai's Founder and CEO. "Sed gives people both: Ask a question and get it answered on the spot, or ask it to take action and let Sedai do the work. And because we built Sed and our MCP integration on the same foundation, nothing is locked inside our UI. Cloud and AI optimization goes wherever our customers already work."

Ask Sed a Question, or Ask It to Act

Users can ask Sed what's driving their cloud costs, where their best savings opportunities are, or how much Sedai has already saved them — and Sed answers, often with the same charts and visualizations a user would otherwise need to build manually. Beyond answering questions, Sed can also take action on a user's behalf: Adjusting resource settings, creating and managing resource groups, and guiding users toward onboarding a new cloud account or cluster.

Here are some things Sed can do for Sedai customers:

Get answers on cost and savings : See what's driving spend and how much you've already saved, without opening a dashboard

: See what's driving spend and how much you've already saved, without opening a dashboard Find your next savings opportunity : Surface and dig into optimization opportunities in plain language

: Surface and dig into optimization opportunities in plain language Manage resources without the clicks: Adjust settings, create and manage resource groups with a single request

Adjust settings, create and manage resource groups with a single request Build a report on the fly: Ask a question and get the supporting charts and visualizations instantly

Ask a question and get the supporting charts and visualizations instantly Get guided onboarding help: Point yourself toward adding a new cloud account or cluster

Sed is an early step toward Sedai's broader vision of a proactive, generative-UI experience, where chat can route users to the right page, pull in the right UI component, or resolve a task directly within the conversation itself.

Extending Sedai Into Customers' Own Agentic Workflows

Alongside Sed, Sedai is launching its Model Context Protocol integration. Every skill and tool built for Sed is exposed as an MCP tool at the same time, since both are powered by the same underlying capability layer. That means the same capabilities available conversationally inside Sedai are also available to plug directly into a customer's own agents — including Claude Code, Copilot, or internal agentic tooling — without a custom-built integration.

Availability

Sed and Sedai's MCP integration are currently in early access, with general availability coming soon.

Sedai plans to continue expanding both surfaces in future, including a documentation-backed knowledge base and a fuller, exportable report-building experience.

To get started with Sed, please schedule a demo at sedai.io/demo.

About Sedai

Sedai optimizes everything. Kubernetes, serverless, storage, VMs, data workloads, GPUs, AI agents, tokens… You set your goals for reducing costs & improving performance. Sedai does the rest — using agentic AI to optimize your entire stack, in real time, all the time. Only our platform is patented to make changes safely, without ever breaking prod. That's why customers like HP, GSK, and Palo Alto Networks trust Sedai to eliminate their engineering toil.

Ready to optimize? Schedule a demo at sedai.io

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SOURCE Sedai