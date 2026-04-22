Sedai Launches Autonomous Optimization for BigQuery

The BigQuery capability eliminates wasted slot spend and reduces on-demand overage for organizations running on Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedai, the self-driving cloud™, today launched autonomous optimization for Google BigQuery, allowing engineering teams to eliminate wasted slot spend and hit SLOs without constant manual intervention. In addition, Sedai announced a strategic investment and technology development agreement with In-Q-Tel (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America's allies.

Sedai makes your BigQuery budget go further — by autonomously eliminating wasted slot spend. Post this Sedai launches autonomous optimization for Google BigQuery

BigQuery is one of the largest cost drivers for organizations running on Google Cloud, yet slot consumption remains difficult to manage consistently across teams. Engineering teams running BigQuery deal with multiple challenges, including reserved slots that sit idle while autoscale costs spike, SLOs that get missed, and hours spent tuning reservations by hand. Sedai connects to a GCP project, continuously analyzes slot consumption across all workloads, and autonomously executes optimizations without requiring constant manual intervention.

Key capabilities include:

Waste identification : Surface which workloads are consuming slots efficiently, where baseline capacity is being wasted, and where autoscale is filling gaps it shouldn't need to fill.

: Surface which workloads are consuming slots efficiently, where baseline capacity is being wasted, and where autoscale is filling gaps it shouldn't need to fill. Reservation right-sizing : Analyze demand patterns by workload and time of day to protect high-priority jobs without over-provisioning.

: Analyze demand patterns by workload and time of day to protect high-priority jobs without over-provisioning. Autoscale spend reduction : Identify and eliminate unnecessary on-demand autoscale usage without sacrificing SLO performance.

: Identify and eliminate unnecessary on-demand autoscale usage without sacrificing SLO performance. Autonomous execution: Unlike native GCP tools and FinOps platforms that stop at recommendations, Sedai closes the loop, safely applying changes with clear before/after cost and performance projections.

"BigQuery slot mismanagement is one of the most expensive problems in a GCP organization, and one of the least visible," said Suresh Mathew, CEO of Sedai. "Sedai eliminates that toil by autonomously managing slot allocation, so teams stop tuning by hand and start trusting their infrastructure."

Sedai BigQuery optimization is generally available today.

Sedai also signed a strategic investment and technology development agreement with IQT to help enable government agencies to optimize their cloud-based and on-premises infrastructure. Sedai's technology is uniquely able to ensure that critical government systems are both cost effective and reliable.

"Now more than ever, the national security community depends on complex digital infrastructure to keep Americans safe," said Katie Gray, Senior Partner at IQT. "IQT has chosen to invest in Sedai because the company offers a thoughtful and security‑focused approach to this challenge. Sedai's work to date demonstrates strong potential to help organizations manage critical infrastructure more efficiently."

"Even the most secure and sensitive environments — including government and national security — are shifting to autonomous systems," said Suresh Mathew, Sedai CEO. "This agreement with IQT is further proof that autonomous infrastructure has arrived."

Sedai plans to develop new capabilities and integrations to support government-specific requirements. To speak with a technical expert from Sedai, please schedule a demo.

About Sedai

Sedai is the world's first self-driving cloud.™ Our platform optimizes your cloud resources to reduce costs, boost performance, & improve availability. All on autopilot. Under the hood, Sedai uses patented ML models to learn how your apps actually behave — from traffic patterns to dependencies to golden signals. This application intelligence lets Sedai make safe changes to achieve your SLOs. With zero IaC drift. Zero toil. And 100% confidence.

Ready to build a cloud that's fast, reliable, & doesn't burn your entire budget? See how at sedai.io.

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SOURCE Sedai