Sedentary COVID-19 Lifestyles Increases Health Concerns, but Exercise Should Come With Care

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperJoint.com supports a healthy lifestyle and the necessity of safe physical activity and a prudent recovery regime. But now more than ever, we must acknowledge the added concerns that COVID-19 may have influenced within our lifestyles, namely a sedentary shift that has us in chairs, on couches, and with a significant reduction in mobility.

It has long been known that a sedentary lifestyle, often referred to as the "sitting disease," can have devastating impacts on one's health. In fact, Johns Hopkins cardiologist Erin Michos, M.D., M.H.S., associate director of preventive cardiology at the Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease, shared research that indicated this type of behavior increased heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Edward R. Laskowski, M.D., posted on Mayoclinic.org that an analysis of 13 studies that focused on sitting time and activity levels determined that sitting more than eight hours a day with no physical activity incurred the same risk of dying posed by smoking or obesity.

With the dangers clearly identified, and with COVID-19 shelter in place, quarantines and overall social distancing causing shifts to a more sedentary lifestyle, it is important that we support our physical regimes, literally.

CopperJoint offers supportive products designed for the toughest athletes to recreational enthusiasts alike. Thus, if you are an elite athlete, or simply an active parent, or grandparent, supporting your physical activity with copper-infused products will augment performance and reduce inflammation.

When asked about products that are ideal for sedentary support, Founder Stefano Starkel had this to say:

"By far, our CopperJoint Long Compression Socks have been a best-seller, and for good reason. They are ideal for all ages and fitness levels, and both enhance performance or aid in recovery time by simulating oxygen to deliver the muscles with augmented airflow."

Another COVID-19 impact felt deeply is in the form of supply disruption. CopperJoint has been sold out of the Long Compression Socks for over three months due to demand and logistical impediment from the pandemic. However, CopperJoint has finally replenished their inventory and are having a "Back in Stock" event to culminate in concert with the arrival of their celebrated Long Compression Socks.

The need to stay safe should be fortified with the best health practices in the way we live, interact, and our physical fitness regime. CopperJoint is here to offer support and aid in your ability to stay active, stay healthy and when recovery is needed, to do so promptly, efficiently and with the benefits of copper.

