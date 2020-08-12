Sedera joins the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sedera is thrilled to announce that it has ranked number 193 in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, putting them in the top 4% of companies overall.

The annually released Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and has previously included the likes of Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, and others.

"We are extremely proud to be in the top 4% of the 5000 fastest growing companies," said Jamie Lagarde, CEO of Sedera. "We could not have made it here without the hard work and dedication of everyone in our Sedera community. Together, we are creating a new normal in healthcare by empowering individuals and families to make smart choices about their medical needs and creating a caring community to support those choices. This significant milestone, coupled with our ranking as the fastest growing company in Austin, is a testament to our team's hard work and the fact that so many Americans crave more cost-conscious options and transparency when it comes to medical care."

"We created Sedera as a direct response to the broken healthcare system in the United States," added Dr. Tony Dale, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Sedera. "We are thrilled to be pioneers in the healthcare sharing economy and to help give more people access to affordable healthcare options."

Sedera is a non-profit Medical Cost Sharing community that offers an innovative, non-insurance approach to managing large health care costs. Through direct member-to-member sharing, Sedera Members belong to a community of like-minded individuals who are active and engaged participants in their health care decision making, dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and are united by shared values.

