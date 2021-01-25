Sedgwick announces leadership changes in China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced strategic changes to the executive management team for its operations in China.

John Law, who has served as general manager of our operations in China since 2005, has taken on a new role as in-country technical director and head of business development. William Huang will now serve as general manager for China.

Law has worked in loss adjusting for 31 years, gaining extensive experience in handling a variety of complex loss claims, including property, construction/erection all risks (CAR) and business interruption. He has held multiple management roles in loss adjusting in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. As general manager of operations in China, he has handled multimillion dollar claims associated with fires, floods, tornados and other natural catastrophes. Law is a senior associate with the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF).

Huang has nearly 20 years of experience as a non-marine senior loss adjuster and manager. He joined Cunningham Lindsey in China as senior manager of non-marine claims and focused on providing services domestically for international clients. In 2016, he was promoted to general manager of the Shanghai branch and head of international claim service; Huang also became a member of major and complex loss division, managing special claims.

He has an extensive breadth and depth of experience in major and complex loss, property, casualty, liability, business interruption, machinery breakdown and risk management and cyber claims. Huang is a China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) licensed adjuster.

"At Sedgwick, we pride ourselves in recognizing and developing our people, and John and William are two of our best leaders," said James Ong, Sedgwick CEO for Asia. "They are great assets to the team, and I am confident they will continue in their new roles to transform the business in China, helping us strengthen our presence in this market and better serve our clients."

"These appointments reflect the importance of our team in China to our Asia operations and our strong commitment to developing our presence there," said Ian V. Muress, Sedgwick CEO for international operations. "I am confident that John and William are the right candidates to continue leading us on this path and driving our further success in China, across Asia and beyond."

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick acquired Cunningham Lindsey in April 2018. Cunningham Lindsey in China will shortly be re-branding as Sedgwick subject to final regulatory approval.

