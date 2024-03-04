Sedgwick appoints Emily Fink as Chief Marketing Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions, has named Emily Fink as its new Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Fink will further define and implement Sedgwick's global marketing and communications vision and strategy in support of company objectives.

Emily Fink, Chief Marketing Officer for Sedgwick

"Emily has impressive marketing experience and a track record of positioning global brands to form lasting and meaningful connections with new and loyal audiences," said Mike Arbour, Sedgwick CEO. "Her growth mindset, specialty insurance experience and expertise building teams equipped to adapt to the rapidly evolving and digitally-driven marketing mix of today make her an ideal leader for Sedgwick. I'm confident her vision and proven leadership will strategically support our next phase of growth."

Fink joins Sedgwick with more than 20 years of experience in marketing and brand management for leading global companies, including Liberty Mutual Insurance, Colgate Palmolive and Pfizer. She has a wealth of knowledge regarding the insurance industry and is a well-known thought leader, having spent the last 11 years at Liberty Mutual. Fink most recently held the role of President, Marketing and Distribution at Liberty Mutual, along with the roles of Chief Experience Officer, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. Among her accomplishments there was creating the iconic mascots, LiMu Emu and Doug, and the "Liberty, Liberty, Liberty" jingle used in national advertising campaigns.

Fink has been recognized with multiple highly prized honors: Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing award from Brand Innovators, Women to Watch award by Ad Age and Women in Leadership award from Digital Insurance. She earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree from Yale University.

"I have long been impressed by Sedgwick's position as an innovator in the market and their colleagues' vital work across the globe," Fink said. "I look forward to leaning into the strengths of Sedgwick's industry-leading brand and inspiring audiences around the world through enhanced engagement and growth, so we can help even more people and organizations in their time of need."

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 33,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.