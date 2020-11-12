Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office to Provide Securus Technologies' Tablet Technology to Incarcerated Individuals

Securus Technologies' services help facilitate successful re-entry by creating opportunities for loved ones to communicate and providing education for incarcerated individuals. Tablet users have the option to subscribe to a SecureView Make Mine account, which is a monthly subscription that offers access to applications such as media, phone-on-tablet and other premium applications. The program helps improve facility efficiencies by providing access to make phone calls to loved ones on the JP6S tablet and free access to job search tools, ebooks, educational materials and more.

"We are committed to addressing the needs of our incarcerated individuals, and know that the smartest way to do so is through technology," says Jared Schechter, Jail Administrator, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office. "Securus Technologies has made the process easy and effective and we look forward to seeing the benefits of the tablets for our population."

The facility also offers Secure Video Connect sessions, which serves as a supplement to in-person visits. However, the Video Connect sessions have been vitally important to loved ones staying connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, as in-person visits have been suspended for the health and safety of the population and staff. The facility partnered with Securus to offer each incarcerated individual a free Video Connect session each month during the health crisis to ensure incarcerated individuals could communicate with family and friends during this uneasy time.

"Sedgwick County has realized that technology can make all the difference in the lives of the incarcerated and their families," says Russell Roberts, Chief Growth Officer, Securus Technologies. "The proven benefits of tablet technology continues to motivate us to do everything we can for the incarcerated communities across the country."

All communication technology is monitored for safety purposes, a standard practice applied across all correctional facilities.

ABOUT SEDGWICK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: Located in Sedgwick County KS, the Sheriff's Office provides public safety services to approximately 520,000 people. The detention facility is located in Wichita, KS. The average daily population of the facility is approximately 1,600 inmates. Sheriff Jeff Easter has been elected to office since 2012. Col. Jared Schechter was appointed as the jail administrator in 2020. The sheriff's office is committed to providing effective pathways and partnerships with community entities in order for inmates learn and to reintegrate into society more efficiently.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Securus Technologies, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies, serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. The Aventiv organization is committed to providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

