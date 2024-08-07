Sedgwick expands global marine operations to support sector's changing needs

Industry veteran Ronnie Adcock promoted to lead the efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions, has expanded its global offerings with regional expertise to provide comprehensive, specialist services to the evolving marine sector. As part of the expansion, Ronnie Adcock has been appointed Global Practice Leader for the marine business.

"Ronnie has successfully led our U.S. marine business for years and brings a wealth of sector experience and a proven track record to his new global role," said Tom Simoncic, Sedgwick President, property and international. "Across our worldwide operations, Sedgwick has the expertise to manage all types of marine and transportation claims. Together, Ronnie and our other leaders will work to unlock our full potential, harness our current capabilities, improve our alignment and focus, and prioritize in a more strategic and coordinated way our marine service line development, go-to-market strategy and operational execution."

Adcock previously served as Senior Vice President of Sedgwick's U.S. marine operations, a team he has overseen for more than 20 years. He has been with Sedgwick over 25 years. In addition to his operational responsibilities for marine, he also managed all of Sedgwick's field adjusters and surveyors servicing Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. He began his career as a claims adjuster for his father's adjusting company, working his way through college as an adjuster.

"Sedgwick has a stellar group of adjusters and surveyors with decades of experience in all aspects of marine and transportation loss adjusting and claims management," Adcock said. "This expansion brings together our experts from across the globe to deliver outstanding, coordinated marine solutions in any region of the world in support of local markets, cultures and regulations."

Sedgwick maintains one of the largest and most experienced marine and transportation claims operations in the industry — offering efficient, competitive and consistent service capabilities. With more than 200 dedicated marine and transportation experts worldwide, Sedgwick is well-equipped to handle global supply chains, ever-changing marine regulations, environmental policies and diminished salvage resources. Through its global network of specialists with in-depth technical expertise, Sedgwick can quickly assemble the right people in the right place to support any marine claim.

More on Sedgwick's comprehensive marine solutions is available on the company website.

