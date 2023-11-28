Sedgwick expands partnership with Workday to modernize API connectivity in disability and leave programs

News provided by

Sedgwick

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Advanced technology through integrative framework will ensure a seamless transition  

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions announced an expanded partnership with Workday, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources to expand its partnership ecosystem and deliver solutions that reduce implementation friction and ensures data security. 

The partnership will leverage a decades long history of Sedgwick and Workday teams working together to provide industry leading solutions for organizations. The use of the platforms will improve performance in disability and leave programs with standard API connectivity and other services. The Sedgwick and Workday relationship will help strengthen the technologies in use and provide more strategic capabilities in the months ahead. 

"The need to be nimble and responsive with technology solutions is challenging organizations to their core," said Sean Safieh, Sedgwick Chief Information Officer, Americas. "To keep up with the speed of technology changes, we believe having standards, pre-built integrations, and better insights into data are the cornerstone of our approach to absence management. This partnership with Workday solidifies our dedication to continuing to deliver those capabilities to our clients where they need us the most."

The Sedgwick and Workday integrations will offer new capabilities and enhance the existing capabilities Sedgwick has to support employers and organizations.

About Sedgwick
Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit Workday.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick

Also from this source

U.S. product recalls fall during Q3 even as regulatory scrutiny increases

U.S. product recalls fall during Q3 even as regulatory scrutiny increases

U.S. product recall activity recorded it largest quarterly decline in over three years, as events fell by more than ten percent between Q2 and Q3...
Sedgwick appoints Elizabeth Francy Demaret President of carrier services

Sedgwick appoints Elizabeth Francy Demaret President of carrier services

Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Elizabeth Francy Demaret...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.