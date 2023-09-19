Sedgwick introduces climate resiliency solutions to help organizations mitigate changing risks and environmental impact

News provided by

Sedgwick

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today launched an industry-leading climate risk and resiliency program designed to holistically address the impact of climate-related losses. The multidisciplinary solution — provided by Sedgwick and EFI Global, the company's full-service forensic engineering, fire investigation and environmental, health and safety consulting division — encompasses property resilience assessments, environmental consulting, loss adjusting, and repair and restoration services.

"Industries and organizations worldwide are facing increasing challenges associated with climate-related risks and losses," said Tom Simoncic, president, property and international, Sedgwick. "Our new climate resiliency solutions will help clients prepare for weather-related risks, protect their investments, resolve property losses, and recover from damage. Our experienced teams provide customized services and technical assistance to support clients through every step of their claims journey."

The program focuses initially on assessing future risks. Sedgwick's expert professionals analyze climate risk data and conduct site inspections to create a comprehensive property resilience assessment determining infrastructural durability and including cost estimates, savings calculations and targeted measures addressing potential climate-related concerns.

In the event of damage due to a climate-related catastrophe, Sedgwick quickly mobilizes its global colleagues to resolve claims and restore infrastructures and livelihoods. The company has property loss adjusting teams around the world specializing in complex losses and commercial and residential property damage. Additional services — such as building consulting, contents adjusting, repair and mitigation, forensic engineering, environmental consulting, fire investigations, temporary housing and business relocation — are available as needed. Sedgwick also provides managed repair and restoration services through a vast network of certified contractors serving insurance carriers and property owners.

For more on Sedgwick's climate resiliency solutions visit our online toolkit or to learn more about all of our of property solutions, visit sedgwick.com/solutions/property

About Sedgwick 

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick

Also from this source

Sedgwick named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2023

European product recalls hit record high in second quarter of 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.