Sedgwick introduces enhanced end-to-end automotive claims solution

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has launched a comprehensive, end-to-end automotive loss adjusting, claims administration and product recall offering. This is the most complete solution available in the U.S., thanks to Sedgwick's presence in all 50 states and service offerings across Canada and around the world.

Sedgwick's comprehensive solution includes auto liability loss adjusting, claims administration, personal injury protection (PIP) medical bill review and subrogation services, appraisals and compliance reviews, recall and remediation support and a direct repair program (DRP) network comprising over 2,000 vetted body shops. With this end-to-end solution, customers can keep their entire insurance, claims and recall experience with Sedgwick — as opposed to multiple third-party providers — simplifying the process while yielding better outcomes and improving the consumer experience.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to auto losses, claims or recalls. Our clients are looking for single-provider solutions that are customizable and easy to manage; that's why Sedgwick has focused on building out our auto solutions with this new end-to-end offering," said Patrick Walsh, Sedgwick president, casualty. "The scale and scope of this new offering, coupled with its enhanced digital support, provides an unprecedented customer experience. We are excited to offer this comprehensive suite of services."

Sedgwick's auto team comprises 1,000 field appraisers and over 300 auto liability specialists in the U.S. The company's end-to-end service is supported by three regional auto service centers of excellence, located in Dallas, Texas; Tampa, Florida; and Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The team is backed by an industry-leading suite of mobile and web-based technology tools to track and analyze claims information and enable rapid triage, remote field adjusting and damage inspection, mobile photo estimatics, streamlined third-party claim data sharing and more.

Sedgwick's brand protection and recall team supports 10 of the world's top 12 automakers, including all or portions of their reacquisition, recall, early resolution, data cleansing and analytics, funds management and disbursement, and verification and inspections programs.

More information about Sedgwick's end-to-end auto solution is available on their website. Additionally, their team of auto experts will be available at the upcoming SMEA Show in Las Vegas Nov. 2-5 to discuss how Sedgwick can support auto programs for clients and prospects.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick

Related Links

http://www.sedgwickcms.com

