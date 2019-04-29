Sedgwick is ready for the upcoming 2019 storm season, bringing new and enhanced global solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced today the launch of its expanded portfolio of catastrophe (CAT) solutions across the globe.

The company's CAT solutions combine advanced technology, on-demand claims resources and global loss adjusting capabilities with a global footprint of experts – creating one seamless and unified experience for both the client and policyholder. Sedgwick's latest developments include advantages focused on technology, scale and response, including:

The introduction of new technology – including geo-location tools and proprietary apps – to automate, streamline and simplify all aspects of the claims resolution and restoration processes, as well as to help establish infrastructure in a catastrophe zone

The integration of an on-demand network to scale up staffing in an impacted area when needed; Sedgwick can quickly staff and support an expanded catastrophe claims unit, with Sedgwick team members supplemented by trained, on-demand inspectors, surveyors, engineers and loss adjusters who can assist with quick-turn field assignments, calls and claim intake

Immediate response protocol coordinated by experienced regional leads, experts in CAT services who can mobilize Sedgwick's network of CAT resources around the world and quickly set up an in-country loss adjusting catastrophe operations center

Sedgwick's CAT services have grown over the past year, now offering a full range of solutions globally in 65 countries, pre- and post-loss. The company's integrated specialty resources have also been enhanced to support the claims process through in-depth expertise and insights that include forensic advisory, mitigation bill review, contents and valuation solutions, as well as forensic engineering, failure analysis, origin and cause investigations, environmental consulting and repair services.

"It is important to implement a plan and course of action when a catastrophe occurs in order to respond quickly and effectively. With an unprecedented number of weather-related disasters and other catastrophes happening across the globe, the importance of planning for the unexpected is more relevant than ever," said Michael Arbour, group president of Sedgwick. "Our expanded CAT solutions combine the resources of our experienced global team with our advanced technology and extensive claim services to assist clients and policyholders throughout the entire process."

Sedgwick is ideally positioned following a catastrophic event to support local, regional and global clients. Sedgwick's highly qualified adjusters can act quickly to assess and manage disaster-related claims for commercial property, general liability, builder's risk, business interruption, energy, boiler and machinery, homeowners, heavy equipment, inland marine, marine survey, cargo and agriculture.

With connected, global solutions and the largest pool of resources in the industry, Sedgwick is ready to deploy quickly to respond to property claims, inspect losses and manage the post-disaster claims process.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 21,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

