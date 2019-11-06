Sedgwick Launches New Crisis Care Program, Enhancing Their Field Case Management Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced the launch of their new crisis care program as an enhancement to their industry leading field case management services.

The crisis care program will provide 24/7/365 support and end-to-end resources to manage all aspects of care following a violent workplace event, catastrophic incident or complex clinical situation.

Following these crises or challenging events, all care and services are coordinated telephonically through a crisis care nurse during the crisis response period. The nurse quickly assesses the situation in real-time and immediately deploys the appropriate resources including field nurses, on-site behavioral health specialists, medical equipment experts, highly skilled physicians and access to the best care facilities.

This program is now available to all clients who utilize Sedgwick's field case management services, which are designed to provide quality control and efficiency for clients, streamline medical care for injured employees and reduce the total cost of risk.

"We're constantly looking for new ways to ensure that our clients are in the best hands and feel as prepared for the unexpected as possible," said Andrea Buhl, managing director of clinical operations at Sedgwick. "The crisis care program will offer continuous support to anyone impacted by a work-related emergency situation, helping to avoid additional risks and ease the minds of those affected."

The program is designed for catastrophic injuries including acquired brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, severe burns, multiple trauma, workplace violence and mass casualty situations, amongst others.

To learn more about Sedgwick's crisis care program click here.

