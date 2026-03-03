Sedgwick launches new future-ready property claims report

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, has launched a new report focused on future-ready property claims: leveraging technology and AI for strategic advantage. The report is designed to guide property carriers as AI adoption accelerates across claims, and to explore what it takes to scale automation, orchestrate workflows, and fully realize AI's value across the claims lifecycle.

AI in insurance is expected to become an $80 billion market by 2032, yet nearly two-thirds of carriers have a gap between their AI vision and reality. Sedgwick's new report helps support carriers understanding where they are in their AI journey, as 90% of carriers say AI needs to be orchestrated across operations to maximize their investments. As AI tools become standard across the industry, strategy sets leading carriers apart.

"AI is rapidly reshaping property claims, yet speed alone isn't enough. Sedgwick's latest report explores how carriers can move beyond experimentation to strategically scale automation, orchestrate workflows, and realize AI's full potential across the claims lifecycle," said Scott Richardson, President, Property of Americas, Sedgwick.

Key findings and data in the full report include:

While 58-82% of carriers use AI tools in their operations, only 12% of carriers claim to have fully mature AI capabilities, and only 7% have achieved scalable AI success

75% of claims professionals believe AI needs human oversight.

Widespread AI adoption hasn't translated into maturity for carriers, with fragmented tools and inconsistent data often limiting AI's impact.

with fragmented tools and inconsistent data often limiting AI's impact. Automation is valuable for high-volume, low-complexity tasks, but human expertise remains critical for complex and sensitive losses.

"AI is accelerating faster than any technology in our lifetime. Strategy isn't optional, it's the new competitive advantage Long-term success, ROI, and impact from AI lies in how carriers leverage this technology," said David Gauragna, Managing Director Property, Sedgwick.

Sedgwick's extensive expertise in AI and emerging technology has positioned the company to understand where most property carriers stand today in their AI adoption journeys, learn what's preventing them from moving beyond pilots to fully integrated AI workflows, and drive measurable improvements. In addition, the company has nuanced expertise in strategically balancing automation with human touch, and scaling AI across organizations for long-term success.

Mason Bartleson, Vice President Business Transformation, Sedgwick added, "fully mature AI capabilities, in tandem with human expertise, will drive measurable results in speed, accuracy, and cost savings. This report is meant to guide carriers now and well into the future as this technology continues to rapidly advance."

