Sedgwick launches Sedgwick Government Solutions serving the U.S. federal sector

Sedgwick

13 Jul, 2023

New business builds on legacy services offered by Managed Care Advisors

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has introduced Sedgwick Government Solutions, a new Sedgwick business to further expand our footprint in the federal market. Sedgwick already has a great reputation in the public entity sector thanks to our more than 50 years of experience with state and local governments and our 2021 acquisition of Managed Care Advisors (MCA), a federal government contracting firm.

"With new opportunities and expanded capabilities, Sedgwick Government Solutions experts are ready to provide services far beyond managed care — helping more people, restoring property, and enhancing the performance of the federal programs we serve," said Jim Ryan, Sedgwick chief operating officer. "The introduction of Sedgwick Government Solutions expands our reach by offering extensive resources to federal clients."

To showcase capabilities under our new business, we are launching an elevated website and transitioning the MCA LinkedIn page to Sedgwick Government Solutions.

Since 2003, Managed Care Advisors has supported government agencies with oversight and administration of Federal Employees' Compensation Act (FECA) programs. Building on the company's deep understanding of the nuances associated with federal agencies, Sedgwick Government Solutions is focused on developing and implementing highly specialized health programs, products and services tailored to the government sector.

"We are pleased to expand the work we do in the federal space under Sedgwick Government Solutions, and we will continue to excel at what we built under the Managed Care Advisors brand to support our clients," said Lisa Firestone, president and CEO of Managed Care Advisors and president of Sedgwick Government Solutions. 

For more information, please visit sedgwickgovernment.com

About Sedgwick
Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

