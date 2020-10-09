Sedgwick names John Stanzi president of casualty operations for the Americas

Since joining Sedgwick, John's strong leadership skills and broad insurance experience have been extremely valuable in our ongoing efforts to improve and expand our services," Ryan said. "In his new role, John will focus on leading and supporting all colleagues across our casualty lines to further enhance the expertise and results we deliver to our clients and the employees and consumers they serve.

"I'm excited to be part of Sedgwick in this leadership capacity," Stanzi said. "Having the opportunity to work closely with Jim and Sedgwick's other leaders has been an honor. I am confident that my established relationships and industry experience will enable our team to build upon the momentum and success of Sedgwick's casualty operations."

Stanzi brings to his new role more than 20 years of business leadership in operational, financial and corporate development roles. He has a proven track record with both healthcare and insurance services businesses. He holds an accounting degree from the University of Illinois and resides in Glenview, IL.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick

Related Links

https://www.sedgwick.com/

